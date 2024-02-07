Estée Lauder restructures for greater agility | WARC | The Feed
Estée Lauder restructures for greater agility
Beauty firm the Estée Lauder Companies is embarking on a restructuring program in order to innovate and respond to consumer trends more quickly, as part of a profit recovery plan which aims to deliver up to $1.4bn of incremental profit by 2026.
Why it matters
The business, with brands including Clinique, MAC and Tom Ford as well as the the eponymous Estée Lauder, is “at an inflection point” as it continues to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, CEO Fabrizio Freda told an earnings call – and that requires “changes in our organization to improve agility of resource allocation and speed to market”.
What it means
- Rethinking brand positioning in some categories as consumer trends develop in new directions.
- Shortening supply chains in Asia in order to be more agile in responding to changing demand patterns in the region.
- Understanding new platforms. For example, “We are learning how to operate with TikTok globally,” said Freda. There is also a greater focus on earned media value.
- Modernization of promotional models and making them more relevant to current consumer trends.
Key quote
“We anticipate faster product and commercial innovation supported by strategic brand-building distribution and go-to-market advancement” – Fabrizio Freda, CEO at the Estée Lauder Companies.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Estée Lauder Companies Inc.]
