ESG efforts aren't dead but being pursued more quietly | WARC | The Feed

Recent high-profile examples of public pushback about ESG initiatives have led to a belief that companies are walking away from these commitments, but it’s actually shifting to an under-the-radar, less performative pursuit of ESG goals, especially sustainability.

Why leaning more quietly into ESG matters

The current retooling going on beneath the surface is important to monitor, as it’s making companies more focused on the effectiveness of their efforts, with a concentration on more achievable near-term goals.

