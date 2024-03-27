Home The Feed
Your selections:

ESG efforts aren't dead but being pursued more quietly | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

ESG efforts aren't dead but being pursued more quietly
27 March 2024
ESG efforts aren't dead but being pursued more quietly
Corporate social responsibility Sustainability Net zero

Recent high-profile examples of public pushback about ESG initiatives have led to a belief that companies are walking away from these commitments, but it’s actually shifting to an under-the-radar, less performative pursuit of ESG goals, especially sustainability.

Why leaning more quietly into ESG matters

The current retooling going on beneath the surface is important to monitor, as it’s making companies more focused on the effectiveness of their efforts, with a concentration on more achievable near-term goals.

Takeaways
  • 92% of CEOs say they plan to stay the course on sustainability strategies, 63% of executives agree there’s a clear business case for...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in