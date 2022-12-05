Entertainment trends in 2023: What marketers need to know | WARC | The Feed

Leisure & entertainment (general) Marketing in a recession

Online gaming, social or OTTV and the metaverse can be identified as emerging entertainment trends, but marketers would do better to think of them as the latest playgrounds where entertainment trends get to play out.

Why it matters

The entertainment landscape has never been bigger, more diverse nor as accessible as it is today. With that in mind, marketers need to understand that trends reflecting human needs, behaviours or truths are likely the ones with most meaning, writes Simon Bell, managing partner at Fuse.