Engaging Québec francophones through TV | WARC | The Feed

Engaging Québec francophones through TV
TV & Connected TV audiences TV & Connected TV planning & buying Canada
TV is an effective way to reach the francophone population in Québec because of the platform’s high reach and positive reception in the province, according to new analysis from media company thinkTV.
Why engaging Québec francophones matters
With the second largest economy in the Canadian provinces, Québec offers brands a chance to make their dollars go further, but its French-speaking majority means marketing here is different from the rest of the country. As Québec francophones heavily consume TV, brands can leverage this platform and make it the center of their strategy for the greatest return on investment.
TV reach
- TV reaches 91% of the Québec population weekly, the highest reach out of all the Canadian provinces.
- Francophones are the roughly six million people in Québec whose mother tongue is French.
- For francophone adults ages 25-54 in this province, the total TV (a combination of both linear TV and broadcaster streaming services) watched in one week was 15.4 hours.
- The second most-used platform is YouTube, with adults spending 3.5 hours weekly on the video sharing app, a noticeable gap with TV.
Reception to TV
- Out of TV, social media and online video, TV is the advertising platform that Québec francophones reported paying the most attention to.
- Over half of Québec francophones (69%) found TV advertising to be more trustworthy than social media (19%).
- Only 12% found online video to be trustworthy.
