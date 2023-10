Corporate social responsibility Consumer sentiment Environmental & social issues

Brands can engage in culture and harness its influential power without being cancelled if they understand its practitioners, the communities that subscribe to a given culture and, most importantly, the underlying forces that drive them.

Why engaging culture matters

To engage in culture, we must first understand it, which includes the communities of people who subscribe to a given culture – not just their output and consumption behaviour but the underlying forces that drive them.

Takeaways