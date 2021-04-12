Brand purpose Marketing to B2B audiences Emotion

B2B advertising tends to lean into rational communications, which are considered well-suited to high-stakes purchases made on a long cycle, but this approach does not consider the powerful emotions that that shape responses to advertising and underlie purchases.

Why it matters

Leading B2B marketers, including the likes of Caterpillar, IBM and SAP, are using emotion, purpose and problem solving to reach a new generation of business buyers, say Sonia David and Bill Zengel, ANA Business Marketing Practice.

Takeaways