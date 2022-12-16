Emotion-led marketing in a perma-crisis | WARC | The Feed

Emotion Consumer decision making

As unwelcome clouds gather – economic hardship, political confusion, social media-fuelled anxiety – marketers risk that the communications put out into the world collide with a strange, new tide of audience emotions they don’t properly understand.

Why it matters

Emotions are tricky things for marketers to grasp hold of at the best of times, and the way 2023 is shaping up, these feel much more like the worst of times, writes Tom White, chief strategy officer at AMV BBDO.