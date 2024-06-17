Embrace AI or step to one side, says the CEO of Accenture Song | WARC | The Feed
Embrace AI or step to one side, says the CEO of Accenture Song
“Not all creativity is worth saving,” said the CEO of Accenture Song in a discussion about the risks and opportunities of AI.
Speaking to Mira Murati, the CTO of OpenAI, during a fireside chat at the Cannes Lions Festival, David Droga added: “The majority of advertising is not creative. It’s written by something far more dangerous than AI, which is research.” He argued that AI tools may be able to get rid of the “messy middle” but it’s his view that they will not be able to eradicate the top.
Anxious and excited
- Droga said the industry is caught between “excitement and enthusiasm and a little bit of terror and nerves … that it will devour so much of our industry and the creative.’
- On its potential disruption, Murati said: “The way that we design it, develop it and bring it into the world really matters. It’s not a predetermined outcome. When we think about job displacement or how it will elevate certain skills, roles, I think that’s quite dependent on how we shape the technology, and the way that we shape it will then shape our society.”
- The CEO, meanwhile, envisions a future where staffing will change, as will departments, but he believes the skillet will simply manifest itself differently, explaining that “the necessity for us to create things and be meaningful, that’s never gone out of style.”
Client expectations
- Droga said the majority of genAI is currently focused on efficiency and productivity, but he’s concerned that some clients think it means they’ll never have to pay a copywriter or photographer again.
- ‘Every client is excited by it because they think they can outdo their competitors or move at a different pace but they are also paranoid that the competition is going to wipe them out because of that,” the CEO added.
- But Droga also believes that there has never been a better time for creativity and to charge a premium for it, “because when everyone has access to this [technology], it’s going to bring best practice to everybody.” The flip side, he warned, is that if everybody is doing best practice, then nobody really is.
Big risks
- Murati’s top risk is the potential for misunderstanding the technology, so she’s asking creatives, policymakers and educators to work together to understand the early impact, as well as having guardrails to mitigate misuse.
- OpenAI has been working on “content provenance” so that people know exactly where it comes from, improving metadata for images, and building more use cases for “robust interventions”.
Experiment, test, play
Murati advises creatives to use the “incredible toolset at our disposal” and to implement them as part of the day-to-day workflow. And then to ask where it helps and where it hits roadblocks.
Droga added: “If we don’t embrace it, it is just going to sweep us to the side … that’s why we want to get as many creative people testing and playing.”
