e.l.f. Beauty targets women during Super Bowl | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
e.l.f. Beauty targets women during Super Bowl
Women make up almost half the audience for the Super Bowl, but are underserved by advertisers, the CEO of e.l.f. Beauty believes – and, accordingly, the brand will be making its national debut on Sunday.
Tarang Amin told an earnings call that last year’s regional spot – which featured Jennifer Coolidge and Power Grip Primer – was “an overwhelming success … by every metric” and is the reason for going national in 2024.
Why it matters
“Securing a national spot increases our household impressions by a factor of 3x,” he said. “We believe this reach provides the best opportunity to springboard viral moments across a wide spectrum of platforms and increases our ability to boost brand impact.”
And it’s not just the Big Game spot that matters: recent teasers alone have gained 11 billion impressions, he added.
Takeaways
- e.l.f. Beauty sees its “disruptive marketing engine” as an important driver of performance – attracting and engaging existing and new audiences with “buzz worthy activations, unexpected creativity, and coveted collaborations”.
- Content is delivered across a wide range of platforms, including the elfyeah channel on TikTok, the elfyou channel on Twitch and now e.l.f. UP!, an experience on Roblox (after just three months it has a 96% rating and more than 4 million plays).
- A short film, Cosmetic Criminals, which ran ahead of the main feature in selected theaters across the US, was the longest branded content spot to ever run on the big screen (and has gained a total of 7 billion media impressions).
- e.l.f. teamed up with Colombian star Manuel Turizo to launch an original Spanish language song – Ojos. Labios. CaraCara. – which celebrates Latin women rebelling against what society expects them to look like.
- e.l.f. is also looking to move beyond its Gen Z base to attract more millennial and Gen X consumers.
Further reading on WARC: The Super Bowl's rising stars: Latinas redefine what brands should stretch for during the game.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: e.l.f. Beauty]
Email this content