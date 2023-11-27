Elderly Chinese embrace short-form video | WARC | The Feed
Elderly Chinese embrace short-form video
China’s senior population are spending an increasing amount of time online, embracing short-form video apps and becoming influencers themselves.
Context
In the past, older people tended to avoid expensive gadgets, but Covid-19 lockdowns were a turning point as smartphones and social media became important new points of connection for them.
Older people are now spending more time online, as the prices of both phones and data have fallen. Academic studies suggest that while this could help in alleviating loneliness among this age group, it could also be contributing to internet addiction.
Why social media habits matter
Earlier this year, the Cyberspace Administration of China suggested limiting the amount of time children and teens could spend on their phones, but it might equally have questioned the habits of older people. Whatever the rights and wrongs, it’s clear that marketers can find this age group – which has significant spending power – on social media platforms; Wired notes, for example, that many elderly are shifting media consumption from TV to Douyin.
Takeaways
- China has become a post-cash society in which a smartphone is essential for everyday living.
- Leading phone brands are targeting older people; one, for example, promotes a product as “the phone for your grandpa”.
- Social media is a lifeline for many older people whose children have moved from towns and villages to cities. (Or they may have moved to the city with them and have limited IRL social interaction in their new environment.)
- There’s a growing number of older Chinese influencers (eg Glamma Beijing – pictured above – advertise fashion and beauty products).
Sourced from Wired, Deutsche Welle, Taylor & Francis, Frontiers, Reuters
[Image: Glamma Beijing, Deutsche Welle]
