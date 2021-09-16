Effectiveness roadmaps give 26% boost to marketing effectiveness cultures | WARC | The Feed
Effectiveness roadmaps give 26% boost to marketing effectiveness cultures
The marketing effectiveness culture of the industry is generally healthy, but a new report says there is significant work that can be done at a deeper level to boost business performance, most significantly through agencies and brands creating effectiveness roadmaps.
What is an effectiveness roadmap?
The IPA explains it as having a coherent strategy and plan for continual improvement to business value across four quadrants – Focus / Process / People / Data Tools & Measurement – which is understood by the organisation as a whole. By analysing organisations’ performance across these quadrants, it is possible to identify ways to improve the industry’s marketing effectiveness culture.
What difference does it make?
The inaugural IPA Effectiveness Culture Monitor finds that having an effectiveness roadmap positively increases marketing effectiveness culture scores by 26%. There are increases across all of the four quadrants with the most sizeable in Focus – having that clear vision which understands the levers to impact and value – from 5.4 to 7.8 out of 10.
Brands with an effectiveness roadmap are also more likely to balance long and short-term value and consider long-term value crucial.
What should I do?
- If you don’t have a roadmap, create one. The marketing effectiveness culture score of organisations increases from 3.7 among those who have yet to start, to 7.0 out of 10 once they have begun.
- Get buy-in from senior leaders. The Effectiveness Monitor Culture scores increase from 5.7 when there is no senior buy-in to 7.4 when those values are shared by the leadership.
- For agencies with a roadmap in place, there is an opportunity to become a stronger partner with their clients to show them the road to value.
Sourced from IPA
