Early wins are vital to long-term behaviour change: Headspace | WARC | The Feed

05 August 2021
Early wins are vital to long-term behaviour change: Headspace
Health & well-being Websites, online services, apps Customer experience
The likelihood of affecting long-term behaviour change hinges largely on giving people the feeling very early on that they’re already making progress, according to Headspace.
Why it matters
Analysis of user behaviour on the Headspace app showed the value of early wins. Clinical psychologist Dr Claire Purvis believes these methods can be applied to other products and services to improve customer retention.
Takeaways
