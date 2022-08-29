You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
E-wallet marketing in the Philippines: How to foster inclusion and innovation
TBWA\SMP’s Jean Arboleda looks at how COVID-19 has accelerated digital banking in the Philippines and what brands can do to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive industry.
Why it matters
To drive financial inclusion and innovation in e-wallets, brands can use the local language and simplified processes to enhance customer satisfaction and experience, while partnering microbusinesses to increase adoption and keeping users engaged with creative value through new products and experiences.
Takeaways
WARC Adspend outlook 2022/23: what you need to know
Ad spend around the globe will rise 8.3% in 2022, before slowing significantly in 2023 – in a major new report, WARC downgrades expectations for global ad market growth by $90bn in the face of a wider economic slowdown.
These are the figures presented in WARC’s Ad spend Outlook 2022/23: Impacts of The Economic Slowdown. You can read a sample here. WARC Media subscribers can access the full report here.
What you need to know
- Global ad spend is set to reach $880.9bn this year – a rise of 8.3% or $67.3bn
This is largely down to cyclical boosts from major events like the US midterm elections and the men’s FIFA World Cup, both taking place in November, which will animate H2 growth. Big brands appear to plan to sustain their spend.
- Growth to slow significantly to just 2.6% in 2023
The new projections, based on data from 100 ad markets worldwide, amount to a downgrade of 4.3 percentage points (pp) to 2022 growth and 5.7pp to 2023’s prospects, compared to WARC’s previous global forecast in December 2021 – a reduction of close to $90bn in potential growth over the two years.
- Social media’s $40bn shortfall amid slowing growth
WARC expects the impact of Apple’s privacy measures on social media companies that rely on cross-site tracking will be in the region of a $40bn hit to their bottom lines over the course of this and the coming year. Most are expected to see far less growth than they are used to over the forecast period. Overall, social is expected to rise 11.5% (compared to +47.1% in 2021) in 2022 before cooling to just 5.2% - its slowest ever period of growth.
YouTube’s fortunes have also proven vulnerable to privacy changes on Apple devices; WARC believes that YouTube’s advertising revenue will rise 7.3% this year (compared to +45.9% in 2021), but that its growth will then ease to 5.6% in 2023.
- Investment keeps coming
Just four of the 18 product sectors that WARC monitors are expected to cut ad spend in 2023, but the profile and rate of the cuts is interesting: transport & tourism (-0.4%), alcoholic drinks (-1.1%), financial services (-4.5%) and automotive (-12.4%). So where is the above shortfall coming from? Small and medium sized businesses are big spenders on social advertising, and as they are hit hard they will struggle to spend.
- AVOD market heats up as streaming becomes war of attrition
Advertising spend in the video streaming sector is set to grow faster than the total ad market this year (+8.4%) and next year (+7.0%). The advertising-funded video on demand (AVOD) sector – including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube – is expected to rise 8.0% this year and then a further 7.6% in 2023 to reach a value of almost $65bn.
Broadcaster-owned streamers are also set to grow their advertising income this year (+9.7%) and next (+5.2%), but from a far lower base (reaching $18.5bn in 2023). Linear TV, meanwhile, will grow by 3.6% to $180bn (20.4% of all advertising spend) but the market is then on course to record a 4.5% loss in the absence of these events next year.
In context
This is all in the broader context of inflation’s effect on consumers– see WARC’s Economic slowdown and inflation hub for our full coverage – and which is expected to worsen over coming months. Its effects will not be equally distributed however, with high earners expected to remain positive.
In order to capture that demand, technology & electronics (+11.5% in 2023), pharma & healthcare (+7.5%) and household & domestic (+6.5%) are expected to post healthy increases in advertising investment.
Comment
“With the growth rate of global output now set to halve and acute supply-side pressures fanning inflation, the economic slowdown has removed close to $90bn from global ad market growth prospects this year and next”, says James McDonald, Director of Data, Intelligence & Forecasting, WARC.
“Yet brands are still spending as the Covid recovery continues, and global ad trade remains on course to top $1trn in value by 2025. Platforms with rich sources of first-party data – most notably Amazon, Google and Apple – are well placed to weather future headwinds by offering measured performance in a climate where return on investment becomes paramount.”
Sourced from WARC Media
Sony’s PlayStation targets mobile gaming
The video-gaming behemoth has announced its entry to mobile gaming with an acquisition and the announcement of a new division tasked with bringing PlayStation IP to mobile – it’s a sign of continued growth and optimism around mobile gaming at a time of inflation and supply chain crises that have hampered the company’s ability to reach new users through traditional consoles.
Why it matters
Gaming continues to grow, around the world – and console makers like Sony or its rival Microsoft-owned Xbox are still bringing out high-end machines to cater to gamers – but it’s mobile that has spurred the growth, and pulling far ahead of the gaming pack.
In part, it is the sheer ubiquity of mobile as well as modern device’s supercomputer characteristics that have enabled this growth. Mobile has also been vital to changing the profile of a typical gamer with some studies indicating that mobile games attract a more diverse demographic.
Along with revenue growth, and a far wider pool of fans, it also opens up advertising as a potential stream to companies that made money from selling units. A greater mobile presence creates new options for recurring consumer or advertiser revenue, or, as a long-game marketing tool to bring people into the ecosystem.
What’s going on
“PlayStation Studios must continue to expand and diversify our offering beyond console,” explained Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios in a statement to TechCrunch, which reported on PlayStation’s dual move. In short:
- PlayStation will open a new entity, PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, tasked with expanding the firm’s existing console IP to mobile.
- To this end, it has also announced the acquisition of Savage Game Studios, a young development studio led by highly experienced developers.
It follows hot on the heels of the news that Sony’s acquisition of the studio Bungie (makers of Halo) for $3.6 billion would go through, bolstering the brand's ability to continue to make super-premium IP, and now with the potential to deploy across platforms.
What it all means
Mobile gaming, with its far lower barrier to entry, exists in a different competitive context – one that can sometimes stray into the seedier sides of attraction to find new gamers, as the UK’s ASA noted this week when explaining a new and problematic trend of sexualised and/or sexist advertising to draw people to mobile games.
Sony has an advantage here in terms of its owned, premium IP which can cut through amid the dodgy advertising and broaden its appeal to more causal gamers.
Key quote
“As we assured you before with our plans to bring select titles to PC, our efforts beyond console in no way diminish our commitment to the PlayStation community,” explained Hulst in a statement on the company blog. “Our mobile gaming efforts will be similarly additive, providing more ways for more people to engage with our content, and striving to reach new audiences unfamiliar with PlayStation and our games.”
Sourced from WARC, TechCrunch, PlayStation/Sony
US discretionary spend set to bounce back in 2023
The amount of money US households have to spend on discretionary items will increase next year following a decline in 2022, according to estimates from Goldman Sachs, the financial services giant.
Why it matters
Inflation is currently eating into household budgets, forcing marketers to respond in various ways, be it adapting promotional strategies or refining their value propositions. But scenario planning remains a critical task, as any improvement in the financial situation may cause shoppers to begin spending more heavily again in a short space of time.
The outlook for 2022
- Jason English, a consumer goods analyst at Goldman Sachs, recently outlined its view on disposable income, or the funds a household has available to spend once expenses are paid.
- In 2022, that total is set to fall by some 4.2%, or around $600 per household, on an annual basis – a trend not witnessed for over a decade.
- “This year, we’re looking at negative discretionary cash flow for the first time since the 2008/09 financial crisis,” English said, as reported by CNBC.
A gradual improvement over time
- Based on Goldman Sachs’ analysis, English argued the slide in discretionary resources should moderate as this year goes on.
- Household discretionary funds contracted by 10% in the first quarter of 2022 versus a year earlier. In the second quarter, that total stood at a comparatively modest 2.7%.
- For the holiday season, it is predicted that the annual dip in discretionary funds will be just 1.2%.
New year, new optimism
- In the opening three months of 2023, Goldman Sachs anticipates that households will have 2% more to spend on discretionary items than was the case 12 months earlier.
- For the second half of next year, that figure is expected to top 6%, representing around $600bn in dollar terms nationwide.
- A robust situation for wages and slowing inflation are likely to be the main drivers of this trend.
Sourced from CNBC
Gen Z embraces “shop to sell” trend
Members of Gen Z are leading a shift towards “shopping to sell”, according to a report from The RealReal, an online marketplace specialising in luxury resale and consignment.
Why it matters
The RealReal suggested that, since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the number of items originally purchased then resold on its platform has grown by 2x. A mixture of emotional, environmental and economic factors were seen as driving this behaviour.
Gen Z’s purchase habitsGen Z was defined by the company’s study as including people born between 1997 and 2012, meaning the oldest members of this demographic are 25 years old. Overall, this cohort saw a 35% increase in visits to the platform in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period a year ago, the greatest of any demographic. According to The RealReal, they are also “buying more items this year”, with miniskirts, Cartier watches and pendants just some of the popular items.
“Flipping” goods at speedThis audience is also “flipping” its purchases the quickest, with women’s clothing and shoes among the most-sold items. Sasha Skoda, senior director/women’s merchandising at The RealReal, told Bloomberg that reselling among Gen Z customers grew by 50% in the opening six months of 2022. “What’s really interesting about this cohort is that they’re reselling what they buy much faster than any other demo,” she said. Prada and Reformation were two of the most resold brands for Gen Z, whereas Balenciaga had seen a spike in demand.
Behind the wider trendThe RealReal cited a number of factors informing this trend, including a burgeoning interest in the circular economy to reduce the carbon footprint of purchases. Some customers also buy and sell due to more traditional, emotion-led components of the shopping experience. With inflation rising, resale and consignment goods also may be a more affordable type of luxury - or, potentially, an asset with rising value if demand for a particular item is strong.
The big idea
“Through resale, consumers are becoming increasingly savvy, they’re exploring new areas of investments, and they’re engaging with circularity more than ever before.” - Rati Sahi Levesque, President and co-CEO, The RealReal.
Sourced from The RealReal, Bloomberg
Quick commerce in India: The challenges ahead
Startups in the quick commerce space already face numerous challenges and from both the brand and consumer standpoints, Azendor’s Sourabh Mishra asks what they stand for.
Why it matters
Q-commerce startups face many challenges and in the long term, they will struggle to establish their relevance to consumers as they are essentially retailers with the disruptive value add of quick delivery that traditional retail players can eventually offer too.
Takeaways
How Diageo’s brands celebrate diversity and authenticity
Celebrating life every day and everywhere is a vital part of Diageo’s brands’ identities and the drinks giant has represented this universal desire for celebration with work that focuses on diversity and authenticity.
Why it matters
Diversity and authenticity are of ever-increasing importance and brands should encourage people to be true to themselves by representing them in an appropriate way.
Examples
GWI data: the confusions and convictions surrounding web3
Web3 retains significant interest, even if people continue to be confused by the myriad terms that abound – new GWI data explores some of the consumer perceptions in the space.
Why it matters
The tech-loving advertising industry became quite caught up with the idea of a crypto-based virtual world. While a lot of terms still need to be disentangled among professionals, the confusions among normal people remain a barrier.
With Ethereum’s long-delayed transition to a proof-of-stake (rather than the environmentally costly proof of work) blockchain set to happen next month, a cheaper, less energy intensive blockchain has the potential to unlock new use cases aside from dangerously speculative financial instruments.
What’s going on
Some of the headline stats in GWI’s Making Virtual a Reality report outline some of the landscape.
- Most consumers don’t really know what an NFT is – just 20% of UK consumers can define one, suggesting any marketing uses still require significant educational efforts.
- Over a quarter (27%) think NFTs are a kind of cryptocurrency, which in light of recent volatility may be quite useful.
Gaming will be very important to the broader idea of virtual worlds (more metaverse than web3), even among older consumers. However, privacy and safety remain key concerns.
Sourced from GWI, WARC, The Verge
Nike tops charts for brand NFT revenues
Nike dominates the list of the brands that have generated the most revenue from selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the name given to one-of-a-kind digital assets which can be bought and sold on by consumers and asset collectors alike.
Why it matters
NFTs have become a hot topic in marketing circles, but the hype frequently outweighs any tangible revenue benefits. Bigger brands, in particular, may stand to gain the highest financial payouts simply because they have the most sizable audiences.
The top five
Figures from analytics company Dune, reported by Cointelegraph, provided an insight regarding which brands were performing strongly when it came to NFT sales:
- Nike, the sportswear giant, led the charts with $185.4 million in its total primary NFT revenue, or sales made directly by the brand to buyers. This figure was split into $93.1 million in primary sales and $92.2 million in royalties.
- Secondary sales of Nike’s NFTs, where owners sell their token to other buyers, reached $1.3 billion from approximately 67,530 transactions.
- Dolce & Gabbana, the high-end fashion line, took second spot, with $25.7 million in direct NFT revenue, including $23.1 million from primary sales and $2.5 million in royalties. Over 9,000 secondary transitions were cumulatively worth $20.2 million.
- Tiffany, the luxury retailer, claimed third position, with primary NFT revenues of $12.6 million. A relative newcomer to this space, its tokens had seen only 74 secondary transactions, but they did generate $3.4 million.
- Gucci, another premium fashion brand, followed next with $11.6 million in direct revenue from its non-fungible tokens. Over 4,000 secondary transitions had yielded $31.2 million in value.
- Closing out the top five was adidas, a rival to Nike in the sportswear segment. Its primary NFT revenue was almost $11 million, with more than 51,600 secondary transactions collectively being pegged at $175.8 million.
Sourced from Cointelegraph
Brand in action: How Dunzo stands for quicker, convenient and predictable
Brand in action: How Dunzo stands for quicker, convenient and predictable
Key insights
- Users prefer selection, quality and price over speed only, and we encourage them to pick slower delivery times so that we can build a robust business model.
- There are 4 shopping missions in mid to high-income Indian households – weekly buying, top-up grocery buying, unplanned events and festival-related buying.
- Dunzo sees a future of building sustainable supply chains across the complete delivery lifecycle - from the time of packaging to the delivery of the product.
Consumers are wary about data privacy; marketers must meet their discomfort with context
As privacy laws tighten, customers are increasingly wary of advertisers' ability to leverage first-party data, according to a new report from ad tech company Integrated Ad Science (IAS).
Why it matters
Brands need to adapt their online advertising strategies for an era of privacy that puts the consumer perspective on data first. Reputational, and possibly legal, ramifications await those marketers which fall short when it comes to protecting privacy and staying up to date with the latest industry regulations.
The consumer perspective
Integral Ad Science partnered with YouGov and a market research firm to survey 1,131 consumers and 346 experts in digital media to gauge their views on ad targeting, They found:
- Sixty-seven percent of consumers agreed they are “more vigilant than ever about their online data and privacy.”
- Though many consumers (50%) are not entirely confident about the security of their online data, they are aware of the way that advertisers use this information to target audiences more precisely.
- Ninety percent of consumers understand that information they share during browsing is used by marketers to target and personalise ad content.
- But many are uncomfortable with this knowledge; 68% of consumers said they felt uneasy about this usage of data.
The industry perspective
- Almost two-thirds (62%) of digital-media respondents believe that having some knowledge of data privacy is important in 2022, and 89% believe that Personally Identifiable Information (PII) privacy is a crucial consideration.
- But in-depth knowledge has not caught up with awareness: only about half of media experts understand information around browsers, mobile identifiers, and regulations.
- Another 29% of this cohort said their company has not made plans to comply with changing regulations.
The big idea
"With upcoming online data and privacy policy changes coming down the pipe, privacy continues to be a priority for both consumers and media experts." – Yannis Dosios, Global Chief Commercial Officer / Integrated Ad Science.
Sourced from Cision PR Newswire
Audi enters F1 following Mercedes brand value gain
The Volkswagen-owned luxury car marque has announced that it will enter the motorsport as its US growth and attractive exposure opportunity offer new avenues for building brand value.
Why it matters
While the story is partly about new rules and regulations, the more interesting thing is how Audi has watched its compatriot, Mercedes, a fellow engine manufacturer has enjoyed the spoils of Liberty Media’s US focus with an estimated $1billion of branding value (it has had to win a lot of championships, mind).
Effectively, it marks a shift from a niche sport for hardcore fans and signals the opportunities that the sport might now offer both constructors and sponsors.
What’s going on
- It’s not the only car marque looking to make an enter. The FT also reports interest from Porsche, another German brand owned by VW, in rejoining the sport.
- It’s unlikely that Audi will join as its own team and will most likely work with a partner.
- GWI data shows that most fans don’t actually engage through TV, and that the opportunities for engagement are on digital platforms.
Sourced from the Financial Times, WARC
Tapping into e-wallets in Indonesia: Consumer convenience and effective campaigns
There has been a seismic shift in Indonesia’s digital payments market, with marketers able to leverage e-wallet tactics as part of their e-commerce strategy.
Why it matters
E-wallets are more than just a payment option for brands and marketers, and are able to provide audience insights and data signals with a wider reach to the right audience for better results.
Takeaways
Augmented reality, but in store
Typically, examples and use cases for augmented reality – a form of virtual reality that tends to use mobile devices to add a visible digital layer – emphasise how we might improve home-based shopping, but an experimental new system could bring home to the store.
Why it matters
Though it’s far from the mainstream (unless you want to consider map apps as examples of AR, which is probably true), augmented reality is far closer to widespread adoption than virtual reality.
Add to this its commercial possibilities. Snap, the photo sharing firm, is using AR as a service for retailers to help reduce returns, while the retail ‘operating system’ Shopify is experimenting with ways for shoppers to place in-store items into a virtual version of their houses.
Bottom line: this is potent stuff, and the technology is reaching an impressive maturity accessible on our most used devices.
What’s going on
A thread by a product lead for “spatial commerce” at Shopify, Russ Maschmeyer, describes some of the technology and how it was built. It is genuinely worth a look.
Should it work and become a shippable product, it could become an important part of the in-store experience, especially for furniture retailers, or for services – like Shopify – that connect retailers with consumers through clever tech.
Sourced from Shopify via Twitter. Image: Shopify
Google's plan to 'inoculate' against disinformation
The search giant’s anti-extremism division, Jigsaw, is rolling out a campaign that aims to “inoculate” against disinformation with the help of academic psychology that argues new ways of persuasion are needed.
Why should I care?
Mis- and disinformation have been around a long time, and have been part of the mainstream political conversation since at least 2016. Fact-checkers have attempted to combat specific claims with reactive corrections that have yielded variable success. Instead, this new project aims to prepare people to recognise specific disinformation techniques.
The nuts and bolts
The campaign will go out across three Eastern European countries that have taken in large numbers of Ukrainian refugees – Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic – made up of 90 second spots developed with academics from Bristol and Cambridge universities, Reuters reports.
The ads will go out across YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook.
The research
Aiming to help identify emotional manipulation and scapegoating in online news, the ads are based on new ideas about how to persuade.
The research takes the relative ineffectiveness of fact-checking after the fact as a jumping off point, and that instead pre-emptive measures – similar to the marketer’s idea of priming – might yield better results.
“Inoculation theory has been put forward as a way to reduce susceptibility to misinformation by informing people about how they might be misinformed, but its scalability has been elusive both at a theoretical level and a practical level.”
It found, over the course of seven experiments, that found that people could be made more resilient to several misinformation techniques rather than specific claims. The videos help to identify:
- emotionally manipulative language
- incoherence
- false dichotomies
- scapegoating
- ad hominem attacks
There’s lots of interesting stuff in the paper about how they controlled for different variables, demographic, ideological, and even their relative “bullshit receptivity” – to use their technical term.
The Eastern European rollout is effectively the next phase of these experiments on a vast scale.
Key quote
“It even worked for people who are very receptive to bullshit, which was particularly exciting” Beth Goldberg, Jigsaw’s head of research, told Protocol.
Sourced from Reuters, Science.org, Protocol
The e-wallet: More than just for digital payments
Accenture Song’s Zain Suharwardy looks at how the e-wallet represents the new frontier to drive usage of and consumer loyalty to digital payments.
Why it matters
Digital payment providers should think of the e-wallet marketplace as an opportunity for growth, a gateway to greater usage of digital payment and brand loyalty that will build positive shopping behaviours and a sustainable business.
Takeaways
Personalisation key to data-sharing for addressable ads
Offering personalisation that is valuable to consumers can encourage people to share the data which powers addressable TV ads, a study in the Journal of Advertising Research (JAR) has found.
Why it matters
Addressable television advertising holds out the promise of enhanced targeting and relevance for brands and audiences alike. This strategy, however, depends on having access to granular data about viewers in order to deliver the most appropriate messages.
Takeaways
Based on a survey of 1,858 pay-TV subscribers in Europe, the study found:
Yandex sells media division, putting distance between itself and the Kremlin
By selling its media business, ‘Russia’s Google’ hopes to depoliticise the company, and to focus on search and food delivery, following intense criticism and the threat of sanctions.
Why it matters
While it might save the company’s bacon, the sale of its media division – a news aggregator called Zen infotainment – to government-owned VK (‘Russia’s Facebook’) places even more of the country’s media under Kremlin control.
Yandex is widely considered the market leader in Russian search, and until the invasion of Ukraine had been one of the country’s most visible and celebrated tech companies.
What’s happening
- While Yandex is gaining some freedom from scrutiny in the all-share deal, it is also gaining VK’s Delivery Club app, an existing area of focus for the firm and a promising source of growth.
- The deal has been expected for some time, with reports first emerging in March that the NASDAQ-traded firm, which had once held international ambitions, was looking to wash its hands of media.
- In June, founder and chief executive Arkady Volozh was placed under EU sanctions for “promoting state media and narratives in its search results and deranking and removing content critical of the Kremlin,” the bloc explained in its decision. Volozh soon resigned and many Yandex employees have since fled the country.
Key quote
“We are buying our freedom,” a source close to the action told Reuters. “This business had been such a weight on our feet. This will enable us to do our business significantly depoliticized, practically completely depoliticized.”
Sourced from the FT, Reuters, WARC, Bloomberg
Prof Byron Sharp criticises attention metrics, argues for always-on reach
Professor Byron Sharp, author of the massively influential How Brands Grow books and director of the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, took aim at the growing interest in planning (or paying) for attention when speaking at an event in Australia.
Why it matters
Mental and physical availability matter enormously, especially in our digital world, and many more of Prof Sharp’s ideas – based on extensive evidence – continue to hold. So perhaps the new thing on the block deserves the kind of scrutiny we now reserve for ideas like engagement metrics. (For more on attention, see WARC’s guide here.)
What he said
Speaking at an Mi3-Linkedin B2B event, written up by the Australian publication, Sharp questioned the idea of paying for more attention, using the example of an OOH ad (on a bus shelter).
“Our job is to get some attention. I don’t want to do advertising and not be seen. But after that, paying for a lot more [attention]? No.”
“Am I just going to look at the bus shelter ad for 10 seconds? Would I need to?
“No, so don’t be suckered in. It’s just the old engagement thing: ‘We need to get engagement with our consumers!’ No you don’t. You need to fit into their busy lives, that is all,” he said. “Most exposures are fleeting … and that’s okay.”
Ultimately, it all comes back to the idea of reaching everybody (priming potential shoppers who are not yet in market) and spreading out your ad exposures, so they don’t bunch together. It’s a really interesting talk and worth a read.
Sourced from Mi3
Target’s key business metrics for inflationary times
Target, the retailer, is focusing on metrics including sales growth, market share and unit share as key metrics for its business as it navigates through inflationary times.
The background
In its last quarter, Target saw like-for-like sales rise by 2.6% on an annual basis, while traffic rose by 2.7%. The downside for the company was that quarterly profits declined by almost 90%, driven by price reductions on unwanted inventory. Such results hint at the challenges facing brands as they navigate a very fluid shopping environment.
The metrics
- Christina Hennington, Target’s chief growth officer, noted on an earnings call that “overall sales growth is one key indicator of the health of our business.”
- Market share, she continued, is “an equally important measure that we use to understand how we’re performing.”
- “And notably, during inflationary times like these, we heavily focused on unit share, specifically to better understand our relevance as compared to our competitive set, given that growth in both traffic and units is a strong proxy for the guests’ overall engagement with Target,” she added.
The reasoning
“Time and time again, these metrics have proven to be a better barometer for lasting success as compared to growth solely through average retail prices,” Hennington told investors.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
