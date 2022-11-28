E-sports: How storytelling can mean victory for brands | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
28 November 2022
E-sports: How storytelling can mean victory for brands
With 320 million gamers, Southeast Asia is a huge market for e-sports – and brands have an opportunity to tap into this lucrative and growing field with storytelling that has mass appeal.
Why it matters
Brand strategy for e-sports should be driven by storytelling and victory to engage both genders, says the CEO of ONE Esports. To achieve success, brands need a fully integrated media company, social media network, production capability, and in-house data and analytics team.
Takeaways
