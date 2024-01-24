E-commerce growth at Walmart lies in a tailored strategy | WARC | The Feed

E-commerce & mobile retail UX & web design Retail media

Brands need to avoid a “copy and paste” approach on digital commerce and instead leverage tailored strategies on platforms like Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

Why tailored e-commerce strategies matter

A presence on the major digital commerce platforms is now table stakes for most brands. That reality, however, can lead to a commoditized user experience unless marketers carefully tailor their approach to match the best practices for each e-commerce destination.

Takeaways