Forward-thinking retailers are turning to new technologies and investing in automation to scale and optimise their operations, while fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands are adapting their initial response to lockdowns to explore new long-term opportunities.

Why it matters

The e-commerce surge initiated by pandemic lockdowns has levelled off, giving brands and retailers a moment to take stock of where they are and to plan what they need to do next. For retailers, that’s likely to involve more investment in tech; brands, meanwhile, have to adjust to the different demands of online retail while exploring new ways to put themselves in...