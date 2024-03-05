Durex steps up its research to reach an untapped audience | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Durex steps up its research to reach an untapped audience
Durex launched the UK’s largest-ever survey of the LGBTQ+ community in an effort to build brand credibility with an underserved audience and to deliver tailored content.
The 2021 Sex My Way project reached over 5,000 members of the LGBTQ+ community with a quantitative survey and drove engagement through campaigns that created awareness of Durex’s brand purpose.
Context
Since 2006, Durex has partnered with Toluna Group (Toluna and Harris Interactive) to run the Global Sex Survey (GSS), an up-to-date picture of sexual wellbeing that examines global attitudes towards sex and sexual behaviour. While the GSS has covered 42 countries and 30 languages, including taboo markets, there was limited coverage of the LGBTQ+ community.
Why audience research matters
The right combination of research tools can deliver lasting, positive impact to communities at the heart of a study. Durex delivered a technology-enabled quantitative study that was balanced with human-driven insights – an approach it feels helped it achieve an optimal outcome and understand its audience.
Research design
- A large number of open-ended questions and blank text spaces allowed respondents to define themselves and their experiences in their own terms, enabling them to ‘own the narrative’.
- Less sensitive questions were placed at the beginning to build up trust, and any questions could be skipped.
- Collaboration was key to the survey design, with community ambassadors and experts chosen to discuss challenges and terminology.
- A social and digital campaign was launched to boost participation, including using high-profile LGBTQ+ influencers.
Results
- Durex has since partnered with LGBTQ+ organisation The Proud Trust to help roll out an inclusive sexual health toolkit across the UK.
- The brand is also working in partnership with Stonewall to bring LGBTQ+ sex education to UK university campuses.
- The results of the survey have been used to create advertising and educational content that drives societal change, with an online campaign generating millions of impressions to date.
Key quote
“Durex has a long-term commitment to making a real difference to the community and the My Sex My Way ethos is core to Durex's brand purpose. The gains achieved for the LGBTQ+ community to date are only the start of the journey” – authors, “My sex, my way!” Driving meaningful engagement with the LGBTQ+ community.
Sourced from ESOMAR
Email this content