Dull TV ads cost US brands billions of dollars | WARC | The Feed

Attitudes to advertising Emotion United States

Dull TV spots, which fail to obtain an emotional response from viewers, would require $228bn in extra spend from US advertisers to achieve the share growth delivered by the most impactful ads.

That insight emerged from a research project led by creative measurement firm System1, strategic consultancy eatbigfish, and marketing effectiveness guru Peter Field, with the latest findings presented at WARC’s Creative Impact conference in New York.

Why engaging TV advertising matters

Brands often favor functional and rational messaging in their ads – an approach that can convey information but is unlikely to move consumers. More creative techniques, by contrast,...