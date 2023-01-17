DTC gets physical | WARC | The Feed
DTC gets physical
DTC brands got a boost during the pandemic but as normal retail activity resumes, many are finding they need to have some kind of physical presence alongside their online one.
What’s happening
Direct-to-consumer brands are going omnichannel, Inc. reports, as more shoppers look to engage with brands beyond a virtual environment. Back in May 2020, just 17% of consumers felt comfortable going to a shopping mall, according to a Morning Consult tracker. In mid-December 2022 that figure stood at 74%, and DTC brands have had to respond accordingly. Inc. notes several emerging trends.
New trends in DTC
- DTC brands looking for a physical presence aren’t heading straight to Main Street, but are exploring alternatives such as regional malls and newly pedestrianized areas with local residential foot traffic.
- With in-person shopping offering additional touch points, DTC brands see omnichannel as a way to expand customer acquisition opportunities and to generate new retail partnerships.
- DTC brands are using data and analytics to find new ways to present and group products in-store.
- Data from DTC brands’ own stores or pop-ups is also being used to inform product development and customer outreach strategies.
Key quote
“There’s not going to be a slowdown in demand for retailers to continue investing in their brick-and-mortar channels, or even launching their brick-and-mortar channel for the first time” – Amish Tolia, co-CEO and co-founder of Leap.
Sourced from Inc., Morning Brew
