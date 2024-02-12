Your selections:
DTC drives the Ralph Lauren experience | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
DTC drives the Ralph Lauren experience
Direct to consumer (D2C) Luxury clothing & accessories Brand management
Luxury clothing brand Ralph Lauren has reported its strongest quarter of new consumer acquisition and brand affinity since the pandemic, driven by its DTC activity.
What’s happened
- The brand added 1.7 million new consumers to its DTC businesses across all regions.
- Q3 financial year sales in China increased more than 30% on both like- for-like and new store growth.
- Net Promoter Scores accelerated along with “positive momentum” in brand consideration and purchase intent.
- The brand grew followers on social media by low double digits, led by TikTok, Instagram, WeChat and Douyin.
How it does that
- Ralph Lauren aims to “drive elevation and deliver consistency” through all its consumer channels and touchpoints, CEO Patrice Louvet told an earnings call.
- “Key city ecosystems” in 30 cities around the world are anchored by direct-to-consumer channels, including stores and digital commerce sites.
- A total of 250 new stores are planned over the next three years, further boosting the share of DTC sales.
- Marketing in Q3 was 7.5% of sales to support holiday activations (full year likely to be 7%).
Growth opportunities
- More than half (56%) of customers shopping in-store on a Ralph Lauren website are women, but they represent less than 25% of the company's business. “So you can expect that percentage to go up,” said Louvet.
- The brand is also “attracting higher value younger consumers, and we’re seeing that play out very clearly in digital”.
- Digital contributes almost 30% of sales and “as we look at this channel for the future, we still see significant runway,” Louvet added.
Key quote
“DTC is about two-thirds of the company. We expect that percentage to increase over time because that’s really where we have the opportunity to better engage with the consumer and provide a full Ralph Lauren experience” – Patrice Louvet, CEO at Ralph Lauren.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Ralph Lauren]
Email this content