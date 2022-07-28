You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
DTC brands in India: How to build and grow a scalable business
With many direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands struggling to scale up despite tasting early success, the two Indian entrepreneurs behind food brands Slurrp Farm and Open Secret share their experiences building and growing their brands.
Why it matters
DTC players planning to build a sustainable and scalable business should consider an online-first business approach to lower operational costs, scale up the business in stages and enter new markets without spending too much money, and launch the brand offline only after product, price and distribution learnings.
Five key priorities for delivering effective advertising
Five key priorities for delivering effective advertising
WARC today releases ‘Anatomy of Effectiveness: 2022 Edition’, a white paper giving brand marketers, advertising agencies and media owners a fresh perspective on the five key building blocks of effectiveness.
Why it matters
Much has changed since WARC published the first Anatomy of Effectiveness in 2019, David Tiltman, SVP Content, WARC, observes: “We’ve had a pandemic that saw budgets switch out of brand investment into performance marketing; we’ve seen the rise of ‘retail media’ platforms that are reshaping the media landscape; and with the impending death of the cookie we see a growing lack of confidence in advertising and media measurement.
“This updated edition of our white paper draws on new thinking and the latest evidence to present the key building blocks required to deliver commercial impact today.”
Five priorities
- Invest for growth
Understanding how factors such as brand size, campaign investment and category dynamics will determine effectiveness are key first steps when it comes to setting budgets and agreeing on objectives. Getting the right framework for investment is crucial if a campaign is to meet its potential.
- Balance your spend
Set the right framework for investment to ensure sustainable success. Whether it is long-term effects vs short-term sales impact, brand-building vs performance marketing, broad reach vs active in-market buyers or upper funnel vs lower-funnel, plan for effectiveness across different timeframes, messaging, audience types and buyer journeys to deliver maximum growth.
- Plan for reach
Campaign reach is becoming harder to achieve as media consumption fragments. This is forcing marketers to reconsider long-held assumptions about reach and frequency management. Factors to be considered include brand objectives, media selection and consumer purchase habits.
- Be creative
Creativity makes a difference and is the most powerful weapon under the marketer’s control. There is widespread evidence that creativity delivers increased effectiveness when it is distinctive, engaging, emotional and has some longevity. Recent research cited in LIONS’ State of Creativity 2022 study claims only 8% of agencies feel confident in convincing clients to invest in high-quality creativity and 12% of clients feel confident in convincing the CFO to invest in high quality creative.
- Plan for recognition
Advertising must be associated with the brand behind it, if it is to work. Planning for recognition involves creating shortcuts in consumers’ minds that make brands more memorable, impactful and easy to recall. Failure to brand communications properly is a common pitfall. Investing in and nurturing distinctive assets will enable quick recognition.
The white paper, launched in conjunction with WARC's Anatomy of Effectiveness hub, features new case studies, expert opinions and over 20 'Evidence' decks. WARC clients can read the full report here. A sample edition is available for all.
Walmart, bellwether retailer, feels the inflation squeeze
Walmart, bellwether retailer, feels the inflation squeeze
Walmart is feeling the financial pinch as the cost-of-living crisis continues to worsen, according to a recent re-earnings announcement.
Walmart said it expects operating profits for the full year to fall by up to 13%. With bigger-spend items languishing unsold as consumers re-prioritise their finances toward essentials such as groceries, Walmart is being forced to cut prices to move inventory that isn’t selling.
Why it matters
As the nation’s largest retail brand, Walmart has long been a bellwether for the retail category and changing consumer behaviors. When Walmart is making difficult choices in the current economic climate, it’s a good indicator that other retailers are likely to suffer too. Case in point: shares of other US retailers also slid in response to the news, including Target, Amazon, Best Buy and Costco.
The overstock vs shortages conundrum
Overstock issues affecting retailers are largely a result of ongoing supply chain issues. While shortages impacted product availability for many brands in the first half of 2022, delayed deliveries have seen a glut of products arrive out of peak buying season and at the same time as shoppers are cutting back on discretionary spend. Overstock is now a common problem, forcing brands to slash prices which can have longer-term brand perception ramifications.
Signs of the times
- US shoppers are cutting back on discretionary spending such as clothing, homeware and appliances as inflation hits their wallets.
- The profit warning from Walmart indicates difficult times to come for US retail more broadly, despite investments in e-commerce and new store designs over the last few years.
- More of Walmart’s sales are coming from its less profitable grocery arm, and fewer from higher margin products such as electronics, which thrived during the pandemic with shoppers looking for entertainment at home.
- Target, one of Walmart’s main competitors, was also forced to issue “rapid revisions to sales forecasts, promotional plans and cost expectations by category” as the economic situation worsens.
- E-commerce players aren’t exempt from retail pain: Shopify, an e-commerce engine for direct to consumer businesses, laid off about 1,000 employees as the company’s CEO admitted Shopify’s bet on behavior changes as the result of the pandemic didn’t “pay off”.
Source: New York Times, Reuters, Bloomberg
The irresistible rise of third-party marketplaces
The irresistible rise of third-party marketplaces
Third-party online marketplaces will be the largest and fastest-growing retail channel globally over the next five years, according to Edge by Ascential.
In its annual 2022 Future of Marketplaces Report, WARC’s sister company anticipates that third-party sales through online marketplaces will add $1.3 trillion in sales during this period. By 2027, Amazon, Alibaba, Pinduoduo and JD.com alone will be responsible for $4.3 trillion in global sales, up from $2.5 trillion today – or more than two-thirds of global e-commerce sales, first-party and third-party.
Key findings
- By 2027, all five of the leading global retailers – Amazon, Alibaba, Pinduoduo, JD.com and Walmart – will operate a third-party marketplace. With forecast net GMV sales (e-commerce and bricks and mortar) of $1.5 trillion, Alibaba will continue to be the leader, followed by Amazon with forecast net GMV sales of $1.2 trillion in total.
- By 2027, third-party sales through marketplaces will account for 38% of all global retail sales growth, with third-party sellers through marketplaces capturing 59% of global e-commerce sales, up from 56% in 2022. First-party e-commerce sales will shrink from today’s 44 to 41% in 2027.
- The number of third-party marketplaces operating globally has jumped by more than 500% since 2007. Edible grocery will be the fastest-growing category for third-party online sales between 2022-2027, with third-party sales compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. Household and Pet Care will be the second-fastest-growing category, with 10.6% CAGR growth for third-party sales, followed by the office supplies category growing at 10.5% CAGR.
Key quote
“The most successful retailers, both now and in the future, will operate third-party marketplaces. The consumer brands that will be most successful in this new retail environment will align with the right marketplace partners, optimize their unique capabilities to use all elements of the marketplace flywheel and leverage real-time data and insights to respond effectively to competitive intelligence, performance blockers and changing market conditions” – Deren Baker, CEO of Edge by Ascential.
Sourced from Edge by Ascential
Marketing is facing its ‘worst-ever’ talent crisis
Marketing is facing its ‘worst-ever’ talent crisis
Nearly half (48%) of all advertisers, agencies, ad tech companies and media owners think the industry is facing its “worst-ever crisis” when it comes to talent, according to new research from the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and global media advisors MediaSense.
The situation is especially dire at agencies, where the proportion of respondents thinking that way stands at 54%.
Why it matters
The Media’s Got Talent? report*, finds that 67% of all respondents (76% in APAC) believe that talent scarcity is proving to be a major blocker to growth.
Key findings
- Seventy-seven percent of respondents admit that there is “some” or “high” scarcity of talent in their organisation, peaking at 85% among the agency and ad tech sectors, and at 81% in the US and 93% in APAC.
- Key areas of talent shortage are in data and analytics (84% at both advertisers and agencies), e-commerce/retail media (71% at advertisers and 73% at agencies) and measurement (69% at advertisers and 74% at agencies).
- Data and analytics are seen as the single most important capability to prioritise for the next two years, with 71% of advertisers and 64% of agencies agreeing; that’s significantly ahead of e-commerce/retail media at 53% and 42% respectively.
- Factors blamed for the skills shortage include poor training, talent management (both 76%), a lack of purpose (68%), poor client agency behaviour (61%) and over-specialisation and recruitment by tech companies (both 58%).
- Burnout is also a key factor behind talent shortage: 76% of respondents think that readdressing the work/life balance would have a significant impact.
- Advertisers are most affected by the tech-steal with 64% of advertisers compared to 49% of agencies agreeing that this is a major contributor to the talent shortage.
Key quote
“We spend a lot of time bringing in really talented people and asking them to conform to the systems, norms, and culture of the organisation, when we should actually be asking them to use their skills and experiences to really change us as an organisation. That’s how we keep moving forward” – Belinda Smith, Founder and CEO, Second Arrow and WFA Global Diversity Ambassador.
*The study is based on responses from more than 400 stakeholders from many of the world’s largest advertisers, agencies, media platforms and technology companies; 81% of respondents were at director level with advertiser respondents responsible for in excess of $110bn in annual communications spend.
Sourced from WFA
A strong Q1 for UK adspend, but inflation is biting
A strong Q1 for UK adspend, but inflation is biting
UK adspend rose 28.3% to a total of £8.6bn in the first three months of 2022, according to the latest AA/WARC Expenditure Report – that’s 7.7 percentage points ahead of the previous forecast in April.
The inflationary context
While a rebound was expected in Q1 2022 as all media recovered in comparison to the lockdowns of Q1 2021, the actual results outperformed expectations. The outlook for the total UK advertising market in 2022 has now been upgraded (+0.2pp) to 10.9% growth, by when adspend is set to reach a new high of £35.4bn. These figures also reflect the consistent growth of online advertising, which is forecast to account for 74.3% of all spend this year, in comparison to 73.5% in 2021.
Despite encouraging growth across most sectors, real growth in the UK’s ad market is expected to be just 1.8% this year when accounting for inflation. Nominal spend is forecast to rise by a further 4.4% in 2023, though, sustaining the market’s post-Covid recovery into next year.
The full picture in Q1 2022
- Online formats – notably search (+29.9%), display, including social (+27.6%) and classified (+29.9%) – grew the most in absolute terms, as market share reached 74.9% for online channels combined.
- A triple-digit recovery was seen in OOH (+146.2%) while cinema bounced back from zero spending in Q1 2021 and is forecast to register a 191.2% increase across the whole year.
- Overall increases at TV (+19.1%), radio (+19.7%) were driven by spending in the online sphere (VOD +25.9%, online radio +24.8%)
- National (+15.9%) and regional (+22.2%) news brands saw respectable increases in spending, while magazine brands (+7.2%) were rather slower; again, online spending was the main driver of growth.
WARC says
“While nominal growth is forecast this year and next, higher costs will carve into advertisers’ margins. This equates to a real term rise of 1.8% in ad investment this year – compared to a pre-Covid average of +2.6% – with inflationary pressures likely to sustain into 2023” – James McDonald, Director of Data, Intelligence & Forecasting, WARC.
Sourced from WARC, Advertising Association
DTC brands in India: How to build and grow a scalable business
With many direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands struggling to scale up despite tasting early success, the two Indian entrepreneurs behind food brands Slurrp Farm and Open Secret share their experiences building and growing their brands.
Why it matters
DTC players planning to build a sustainable and scalable business should consider an online-first business approach to lower operational costs, scale up the business in stages and enter new markets without spending too much money, and launch the brand offline only after product, price and distribution learnings.
Meta posts first quarterly revenue decline
Meta posts first quarterly revenue decline
Meta, the tech company which owns services including Facebook and Instagram, has posted its first year-on-year quarterly revenue decline, with a contraction of 1%, to $28.8 billion, for its latest three-month trading period.
Why it matters
Meta, and Facebook in particular, are significant forces in the advertising market. Despite many years of consistent growth after going public in 2012, its latest results indicate the firm is not immune to broader issues that are buffeting the wider economy, and point towards growing caution in the ad market.
Takeaways
- Meta’s latest quarterly revenues fell behind analyst estimates, which stood at approximately $28.9 billion, based on data from financial intelligence provider Factset.
- “We seem to have entered an economic downturn that will have a broad impact on the digital advertising business,” Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, said on an earnings call.
- Among the headwinds facing the company are inflation, the conflict in Ukraine, supply-chain problems for many marketers, growing competition for consumer attention (especially from TikTok), and tech company Apple’s tightening of its privacy rules.
- David Wehner, Meta’s chief financial officer, suggested an increasingly complex financial environment could lead to further challenges in the next quarter.
“This outlook reflects a continuation of the weak advertising demand environment we experienced throughout the second quarter, which we believe is being driven by broader macroeconomic uncertainty,” he said.
- Instagram Reels, a digital offering broadly similar to TikTok’s mobile app, has reached $1 billion in annualised revenue, according to Zuckerberg, but is not as effective a monetisation tool as the platform’s News Feed or Stories.
The bigger picture
- Snapchat, the content-sharing app, recently saw its share price fell by around 25% after missing analysts’ revenue expectations. It cited declining ad budgets as an issue.
- Twitter, another social media property, logged a 1% decrease in ad revenues for its last quarter, well behind analyst expectations of 11% growth.
- Alphabet, the parent company of search engine Google and video-sharing site YouTube, is continuing to grow, but at the slowest pace for two years.
Final thought
- Reuters reported on an internal question-and-answer session at Facebook where Zuckerberg did not strike an optimistic note about the prospects for the economy as a whole going forwards.
- "If I had to bet, I'd say that this might be one of the worst downturns that we've seen in recent history," he said.
Sourced from Financial Times, Reuters
Companies face a ‘crisis of relevance’
Companies face a ‘crisis of relevance’
The vast majority (88%) of executives believe that customers and employees are changing faster than they can change their businesses, which is leading to a crisis of relevance, according to a new report* from Accenture.
Why it matters
Two-thirds of consumers expect companies to understand and address their changing needs during times of disruption, but six in ten also say priorities keep changing because of external pressures and, as a result, they are perpetually in multiple stages of crisis management, with paradoxical behaviours emerging.
Marketers, meanwhile, are frequently guilty of underestimating the impact of those external pressures and of relying on oversimplified segmentation models. They need to start viewing people as evolving individuals rather than as walking wallets, to move away from customer centricity and start thinking in terms of “life centricity”.
What customers want
- Customers are prioritizing themselves but want to effect change for others. Even as up to 66% of consumers say their decision-making is driven by their own needs, some 72% of consumers feel they can personally impact the world and their communities through behaviours and buying choices. For example, a consumer will select a one-hour delivery for sustainable products.
- Customers want to follow their personal values but not at the expense of financial value. More than half of consumers say the pandemic motivated them to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle, but up to 65% say price increases have led them to select lower-cost brands on recent purchases. For example, a consumer will seek to buy ethically farmed, sustainable beef but select the cheaper option, particularly in this inflationary environment.
- Customers want to be in control of their fate but also want to be guided to it. Though over three-quarters (76%) of customers feel empowered to make key decisions in their life, nearly two-thirds (64%) wish that companies would respond faster with new offerings to meet their changing needs. For example, a consumer wants to feel like they are making their own decision on which product to buy but is also comfortable going with what’s recommended to them.
Key quote
“‘Life-centric’ businesses see customers differently; understand external forces affecting their decision-making and provide valuable solutions for their needs in a simple and profound way” – David Droga, chief executive officer and creative chairman, Accenture Song.
*The Human Paradox: From Customer Centricity to Life Centricity is based on a survey of more than 25,000 consumers across 22 countries. It focuses on the gap between people’s expectations of what businesses should be providing and what businesses think their customers want.
Sourced from Accenture
McDonald's taps digital channels and cultural impact
McDonald's taps digital channels and cultural impact
McDonald’s, the fast-food giant, is building on its high levels of brand love and recognition with innovative digital initiatives and culturally-relevant marketing that can help foster even deeper relationships.
Tapping the power of digital
- Chris Kempczinski, president/CEO of McDonald’s, said on an earnings call that the restaurant chain, which saw like-for-like sales rise by 9.7% worldwide in the last quarter, is “one of the most recognised and beloved brands on earth”.
- A key opportunity to build on this equity, he argued, is using digital platforms, from its app to social media, to “connect with even more customers in entirely new and creative ways”.
- Its top six markets saw digital sales across its app, in-store kiosks and delivery yield $6bn in revenue, equating to around a third of system-wide sales in the last quarter.
- It now has loyalty programs in 50 markets, with 22 million members in the United States alone active in the last 90 days. And the brand can deliver increasingly personalized messages to this audience. “By tailoring messages, our customers feel more connected to McDonald’s, ultimately driving engagement that increases both spend and frequency,” said Kempczinski.
Focusing on the basics
- The brand has bolstered its “core menu” by introducing new buns and enhanced cooking procedures to enhance product taste. Spain, the latest market to introduce this change, saw incremental sales as a result.
- Another goal: “We’ll also keep coming up with fresh spins on our classics, creating crave-able moments for a new generation of McDonald’s fans,” Kempczinski said.
- With inflationary pressure rising in Europe and the US, scenario planning in marketing will be vital, such as a readiness to focus on “the value end of our menu platform” if circumstances demand it.
- “Because of this uncertainty around consumer sentiment, we’re just having to plan for more different scenarios and that means having more flexibility in the marketing calendar to pivot, if need be,” said Kempczinski.
Celebrating success in marketing
- The brand’s “transformational marketing”, its CEO asserted, has been lauded across the wider industry. He pointed to its recent success at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and in the WARC Effective 100, as signs of this success.
- From retooling its famed “I’m lovin’ it” jingle for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the UK to partnering with rapper The Kid LAROI in Australia, McDonald’s has remained on the cultural cutting edge. “Our creative excellence has expanded our reach and made McDonald’s not just more recognisable, but more relevant. And it’s this customer connection that is continuing to drive our business in new and exciting ways,” said Kempczinski.
- At the same time, he noted an “opportunity to continue to improve on the marketing front and just get more consistently excellent around the world from a creative standpoint”.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Diverse ads increase purchase intent
Diverse ads increase purchase intent
Advertising that embraces diversity and representation leads to a greater likelihood of product recommendation and purchase, according to a new survey of consumers in the US and UK.
Why it matters
Diversity and inclusion is an issue of profound ethical importance, and must be treated as such by advertisers. As an additional benefit, good moral practice also seemingly translates into tangible business results.
Findings from the study
Matterkind, the activation intelligence provider owned by holding company IPG, surveyed 3,000 consumers in the US and 1,000 people in the UK. It found:
- Exactly half of the panel agreed they were more likely to recommend a product or service to friends or family if an ad was diverse and representative.
- That figure stood at 45% when it came to buying goods and services, the analysis revealed.
- Another 44% of interviewees reported they “wouldn’t engage with a brand” they felt was not serious about this topic.
- Thirty-six percent of respondents have previously boycotted a brand due to issues with its stance on diversity and representation.
Brands that are performing well
- Nike, the sports brand with a history of advertising innovation, was one brand that was spontaneously mentioned by respondents when it came to diverse ads.
- Zara, the fast-fashion retailer, also featured on this list, and was applauded for featuring people from a diverse range of backgrounds, and with varied body types in its ads.
- Fenty Beauty, founded by singer Rihanna, was similarly praised for its representation across race, ethnicity and body type, and for championing people with disabilities.
Sourced from Matterkind
Second Ad Net Zero conference set for November
Second Ad Net Zero conference set for November
Ad Net Zero, the advertising industry’s initiative to reach net zero from ad operations by the end of 2030 and harness the power of advertising to drive sustainable behaviour change, will hold its second Global Summit on 9 & 10 November.
The Summit will be broadcast live from Park Village in London to an international audience. Ad Net Zero supporters can also attend in person.
The programme will include updates on carbon measurement for all aspects of ad operations, a new certification standard, updated training for advertising professionals, a review of the latest rules and regulations around environmental claims, inspirational case studies and thought leadership to challenge and encourage change.
The summit will also celebrate the first winners of the Ad Net Zero Awards which are announced in early November. These awards have been launched in partnership with Campaign to celebrate the advertising industry’s best work in helping to build a net zero economy. The awards are inclusive of everyone from advertisers to production companies and recognise work from insight and inception to execution and impact.
More information about access, location and speakers is coming soon. You can register your interest here.
Sourced from Advertising Association
India’s new ad rules benefit lawyers
India’s new ad rules benefit lawyers
India’s celebrity endorsers are turning to legal firms to ensure they don’t break new advertising guidelines from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) which came into force last month.
What the guidelines require
Endorsers and influencers are now “legally accountable” for any claims they make in ads and have to provide proof of due diligence regarding said claims. They should also disclose any “material connection” with the brand, for example, in the form of equity or profit sharing.
The question of who is responsible for doing due diligence, however, is a grey area. “While some talent management companies believe putting the entire responsibility on the celebrity is unfair, since it is the manufacturer and its advertising agency that is scripting the ad, some others are of the view that endorsers should make at least some effort towards diligence about what they are endorsing,” Pritha Jha, partner at law firm Pioneer Legal, told the Economic Times.
Why it matters
The travails of celebrity endorsers are opening up a new area of legal practice, and one that could be lucrative given the scale of this industry in India, where cricketers and actors regularly boost their earnings via multiple endorsements.
An alternative view would be that fewer celebrities may now be willing to risk going down this route as they could end up in court if they aren’t prudent (involvement with crypto exchanges, for example, seems to carry particular dangers). Either way, this part of India’s marketing landscape is facing significant changes.
Key quote
“The bigger celebrities, especially, are doing their own diligence individually and being extremely careful now. Everybody is getting professional legal help, since celebrities are easy targets for everyone” – Vinita Bangard, founder of talent management company Krossover Entertainment.
Sourced from Economic Times
'Micro-moments' shape B2B Marketing
Business-to-business (B2B) purchases are increasingly shaped by “micro-moments”, a shift that will demand a strategic rethink from many brands in this sector.
Why it matters
Purchases in the business-to-business (B2B) space were once characterised by long purchase cycles, drawn-out periods of information-gathering and a few key “moments of truth”, such as in-person meetings and trade shows. Rapid growth in the number of digital resources available to B2B buyers, however, means that smaller, more frequent interactions are becoming more important.
The challenges facing non-commercial marketers
With household budgets under pressure, charities are facing a tough time fundraising; a new study by The Kite Factory identifies three key recommendations for charities in this climate.
Why it matters
Charities are facing a ‘cost of giving’ crisis as more and more are feeling the collective pinch of rising food and fuel bills and a looming recession. With the outlook set to worsen it is more important than ever that charities adapt their media strategies to keep the fundraising pipeline flowing.
Unilever ups prices and marketing spend in Q2
Unilever ups prices and marketing spend in Q2
Faced with what its CFO referred to as a “truly unprecedented cost landscape”, FMCG giant Unilever increased its product prices by 11% in the second quarter.
Why it matters
Product prices are rising but they still aren’t covering higher input costs, so margins and volumes are being hit – trends that are likely to continue for the rest of the year. Announcing Q2 results, Unilever insisted that it will “continue to invest in the health of our brands”, a necessary counter to more consumers opting for lower-priced supermarket own-brand products.
Takeaways
- Brand investment supported 9.4% underlying sales growth in Unilever’s portfolio of €1bn+ brands.
- E-commerce sales now represent 14% of turnover, up from 6% in 2019.
- The company has now exited the tea market and is looking to its new category-focused structure to help drive growth.
Key quote
“We’ve stepped up the investment in our brands. We’re definitely advertising more: we stepped up brand marketing investment by €200m in the first half” – Graeme Pitkethly, chief financial officer at Unilever.
Sourced from Unilever, Financial Times
[Image: Unilever]
Is the time right for a single purchase content option to take off?
Is the time right for a single purchase content option to take off?
With media advertising rates and subscription propensities under pressure, the founders of the Acast podcast company believe the time is right for publishers to explore new pay-per-piece options.
Why it matters
Subscriptions, whether for video or written content, only make sense for consumers who are heavy users of a product or service. Per Byron Sharp, brands grow by attracting light users – an alternative pricing model is needed for these consumers for whom, as Digital Content Next notes, a subscription might not be a worthwhile long term investment, but a specific piece of content might be highly valuable at a given moment.
Takeaways
- For all the marketing talk of consumer-centricity, it’s evident that a simplistic model of putting everything behind a paywall accessible only by subscription or allowing only limited metered access, is failing to meet consumer needs
- Publishers have optimised what they can for subscribers, and economic pressures mean they can’t depend solely on this source for future growth – they need to explore incremental revenue from one-off buyers.
- Micropayment options haven’t worked before but Acast co-founder Måns Ulvestam believes his new venture, Sesamy, could be an opportunity for publishers to put a fair price on features, investigations and other long-form content.
The big idea
“If you read a magazine every day, you should be a subscriber. This should not replace subscriptions, it should be a complement. Everyone can relate to having encountered a paywall where they don’t pay, because they don’t want to be a subscriber. It happens every day. Obviously, the consumer need is there” – Måns Ulvestam, co-founder, Sesamy.
Source: Digital Content Next
Get ready for the next stage of India's short video app evolution
Get ready for the next stage of India's short video app evolution
Short-video apps currently take only a 1% share of India’s digital advertising expenditure, but a new report suggests that figure could rise to as much as 20% by 2030.
Context
When TikTok was forced to exit the country in mid-2020, homegrown short-video apps were quick to step into the breach and siphon off its 200 million users. Two years on and the focus is starting to switch from accruing users to monetising them.
Takeaways
- A study from RedSeer Consulting, reported in the Economic Times, posits a $19bn opportunity across three revenue streams – advertising, video-commerce and gifting – with advertising accounting for roughly a third of the total.
- Local short-form video apps currently have a total monthly active user base of around 300 million which Redseer predicts will double to 600 million by 2025 and treble to 900 million by 2030.
- Indian users consume almost 38 minutes of short-form content every day; 59% are from rural and semi-urban towns.
Key quote
“Indian short form apps are witnessing strong growth as compared to other established platforms, this can be attributed to their low decision fatigue, language localization, recommendations, genre variety and local creator influence” – Mohit Rana, partner at RedSeer Consulting.
Sourced from Economic Times
Thais feel financial effects of pandemic
Thais feel financial effects of pandemic
Seven in ten retail banking consumers in Thailand have experienced a decline in income because of the pandemic, one of the highest proportions in the Asia Pacific region.
In Indonesia (63%) and Malaysia (50%) the effects have also been severe, less so in India and Singapore (both 40%) while Australia and New Zealand (23-30%) fared relatively well by comparison, according to RFI Global's 2022 Post-Pandemic Consumer Banking Expectations Report, prepared for software analytics firm FICO.
Why it matters
The impact of the pandemic on people’s finances is forcing them to reappraise their financial set up, including who they bank with. The study, reported in The Nation, indicates that the proportion of people across the region planning to switch banks will double to 20% in 2022 compared to 2021.
That’s both an opportunity and a challenge for marketers, who will have to find a balance between physical access via branches and ATMs (which 44% of Thais say is important in choosing a banking provider) and digital services which many now favour for their ease of use.
Takeaways
- Almost half (47%) of retail banking customers in Thailand have deferred loan repayments (compared to an average of 27% across the wider region).
- Disruption to income has left a third (37%) of affluent Thais intending to reduce spending, just as half of Thailand's retail banking customers plan to do.
- One in five affluent Thai banking customers will consider switching banks in search of the most competitive banking deals.
- Top reasons cited for changing banks include: change in personal circumstances (28%), wish to consolidate all accounts with another institution (22%), desire for access to better investment and wealth management products and services (20%) and incentive from another institution (20%).
Key quote
“Banks must be able to proactively identify customers' needs, and pivot their approach to alleviate financial anxieties while ensuring their products suit customers' affordability and funding requirements” – Aashish Sharma, Senior Director of Decision Management Solutions for FICO in the Asia Pacific.
Sourced from The Nation
Check out the new WARC hub, Economic slowdown and inflation: How to respond, which features the latest evidence, best practice advice and expert guidance as marketers plan for both an economic slowdown and rising prices.
Facing 'subscription fatigue', customers are abandoning their streaming accounts
Facing 'subscription fatigue', customers are abandoning their streaming accounts
As consumers focus on tightening their wallets, subscription services are the first nonessentials to go. To appeal to these consumers, Netflix and other platforms are offering ad-driven subscription options at a reduced price.
Why it matters
As a likely recession approaches, consumers will be looking for ways to reduce spending on nonessentials and to eliminate services that go unused or unjustified. Marketers must adapt to these changing priorities and offer affordable solutions or risk losing customers.
Takeaways
- Nearly two-thirds of US customers report that they have cancelled or plan to cancel a subscription service in the next year, according to a recent report by consulting firm Simon -Kucher and Partners titled the Global Streaming Study.
- Consumers report that two primary strains cause “subscription fatigue”: monthly streaming bills and an excess of active subscriptions.
- A third (31%) of consumers surveyed said they found it difficult to manage and maintain all of their monthly subscriptions.
- Thirty-five percent of consumers surveyed reported cancelling a subscription to save money, while an equal percentage reported cancelling because the price was too high.
- As a result of lost subscriptions, streaming giant Netflix is rolling out lower-priced subscription options which will include ads.
- More than three quarters of adults surveyed said they would not cancel their subscriptions if Netflix were to roll out an ad-supported model.
- Twenty-one percent of those surveyed said they would expect to pay a lower price for ad-supported content.
- “It will be imperative for streaming companies to offer compelling and high-value solutions to capture a share of that digital video budget or else advertising revenues may not make up for lost subscription revenues,” said Nick Zarb, partner at Simon-Kucher & Partners.
The big idea
“Consumers are getting more conscious of how much they are spending on streaming but would rather make a trade-off for a lower priced substitute than forego the service altogether” – Ellen Kan, partner and pricing and consumer subscriptions specialist/Simon-Kucher & Partners
Sourced from Business Wire
Check out the new WARC hub, Economic slowdown and inflation: How to respond, which features the latest evidence, best practice advice and expert guidance as marketers plan for both an economic slowdown and rising prices.
Cost of living crisis requires a fresh approach to audience segmentation
As inflation continues to climb and consumers face mounting pressure on their household spend, research by Mindshare UK advises brands to reappraise the way in which they segment audiences.
Three tiers of tolerance
Email this content