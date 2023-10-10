Driving brand growth on social media | WARC | The Feed
Driving brand growth on social media
Social media has significantly evolved over the last few years, offering marketers new ways to advertise and build brands through digital video, but it is vital to choose the right set-up.
In a WARC Spotlight on Drivers of Brand Growth, Konstanze Fichtner and Harry Davison from Meta explain how to unlock the potential of social media for building brands.
Why brand building on social media matters
Advertisers can use digital channels to reach large audiences – and new customers – for their brand. Reach fills the bottom of the funnel and gives more room for the brand to be discovered by new and existing customers who can then convert in the short or long term. In doing so, it can boost results immediately or further down the line.
Takeaways
- Social media can be used for long-term brand goals.
- Blend upper-funnel activities and performance marketing to optimise for short- and long-term growth.
- Reach is an essential for driving growth in the short and long run. Multiple exposures and personalisation count too.
- Broad reach and 2.5+ frequency per week work best in the long term.
For more, read the full article: Mastering social media growth – strategies for short- and long-term success.
You can also join a WARC webinar, in partnership with Meta, on 17 October: Digital media strategies for short and long-term growth.
