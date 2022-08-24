Brand management Marketing in a recession Pricing strategy

Economic downturns see more “rising stars” emerge than periods of fiscal calm, but also lead to more “sinking ships”, according to a study by management consultancy Bain & Company.

Why it matters

Periods of financial stress are inherently uncertain, increasing the likelihood of strategic errors that have short-term and long-term impacts. Equally, however, enterprises that make the right choices can navigate through these tough times and position themselves well for the recovery.

Takeaways