Your selections:
Double down on digital CX in post-COVID acquisition | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
26 October 2021
Double down on digital CX in post-COVID acquisition
Agility E-commerce & mobile retail Customer experience
The digital acceleration caused by COVID-19 requires brands to double down on digital experience to boost customer acquisition, according to Simon Cox, VP – Strategy at experience agency Huge.
Why it matters
Once availability is no longer a concern due to COVID, brands will see high levels of competition return, and will need to focus on customer acquisition.
Email this content