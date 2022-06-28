Purchase behaviour Event tie-ins E-commerce & mobile retail

FMCG e-commerce in Asia Pacific is booming, but the data shows that there is even greater potential for this fast-growing retail channel, as indicated by the strong sales spikes on double days.

Why it matters

The potential for FMCG brands and retailers to reap major online sales uplifts is very real on double days – those special e-commerce days designated by day and month, eg 11.11 (Singles Day) – and must not be ignored because shoppers are waiting for these days as they know they are going to get a deal.

Takeaways