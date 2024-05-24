Dope overtakes booze | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Dope overtakes booze
Over a 30-year period there has been a 15-fold increase in the number of Americans consuming cannabis on a daily, or near-daily basis, to the point where such use of cannabis now exceeds that of alcohol.
Tell me more
A study based on self-reported data collected by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health suggests that:
- in 1992 there were 10x as many daily or near-daily alcohol as cannabis users (8.9 million vs. 0.9 million);
- in 2022, there were 17.7 million daily or near-daily users of cannabis compared to 14.7 million equivalent users of alcohol.
But the growth may not be as dramatic as it seems, one medical professional told the BBC, explaining that people are now more prepared to admit to using the drug while the market for legal cannabis products has expanded in recent years.
Why the cannabis market matters
The figures speak to the potential size of the market for a drug that is increasingly available for both recreational and medicinal purposes. Earlier this year the CEO of cannabis company Curaleaf said he expected “a strong growth trajectory as we have yet to see what unconstrained demand looks like”. While reasons for usage and methods of consumption vary, it’s possible that consumption of alcohol brands may be affected.
Findings
- More people drink alcohol than consume cannabis, although high-frequency drinking is less common than high-frequency cannabis use.
- In 2022, the median drinker reported drinking on 4-5 days in the past month; for cannabis users the equivalent figure was 15-16 days.
- In 2022, past-month cannabis consumers were almost four times as likely to report daily or near-daily use (42.3% vs. 10.9%) and 7.4 times more likely to report daily use (28.2% vs. 3.8%)
Background
- Recreational use of cannabis is allowed in 24 states and the District of Columbia, while 38 states have legalised its medicinal use.
- The federal government recently moved to reclassify cannabis from a Schedule I controlled substance on a par with heroin to a Schedule III substance.
Key quote
“[For 40% of users], cannabis is essentially a part of their daily life, not a part of their social or recreational life” – Prof Jonathan Caulkins, Carnegie Mellon University and author of Changes in self-reported cannabis use in the United States from 1979 to 2022, speaking on the Addiction Audio podcast.
Sourced from Wiley, BBC
Email this content