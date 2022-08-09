Home The Feed
DOOH ads are informative and leave a strong impression 
09 August 2022
DOOH campaigns are regarded by consumers across the UK as primarily informative (by 80%) and, to a lesser extent, entertaining (31%) and creative (24%), according to new research.

Those attributes also mean that the channel is more likely to leave a strong impression on consumers (10%) than ads in other popular verticals such as digital streaming music services or podcasts (6%) or online videos (5%). 

Why it matters

The research (part of a global study conducted by Kantar on behalf of Xaxis and Kinetic for Sightline, a DOOH solution owned by media investment company GroupM) suggests that consumers are more receptive to interactive features when they are out and about, moving and exercising, rather than when they are alone with their personal electronic devices. Combining DOOH with other omnichannel approaches can be effective in increasing brand recall and calls to action from consumers.

Takeaways

  • Brits find DOOH ads a (relatively) trustworthy medium – 13% more so than social media.

  • DOOH is an action driver for Gen Z and Millennials in the UK: 16-34 year olds are the most likely to talk about DOOH ads if they have seen them and are twice as likely to do so than those who are over 55.

  • Younger people are also more likely to facilitate outcomes such as sharing what they have seen online, through things like QR codes and social media hashtags.

Key quote

“By interacting with features like QR codes, social media hashtags and touch screens, while on the move in relevant locations, consumers are being encouraged to make action-driven decisions including searching online for more information and ultimately to visit stores and make purchases” – Tilly Sheppard, Product Manager Xaxis.

Sourced from Sightline