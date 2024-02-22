Domino’s taps centres of expertise to explore new media options | WARC | The Feed
Domino’s taps centres of expertise to explore new media options
Domino’s largest franchisee outside the US is building “centres of expertise” to apply learnings from Australia and New Zealand in markets across Asia and Europe, in areas that include marketing, media, strategy and data insights.
“We’ve been very focused on restructuring the business,” Don Meij, group CEO of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd, told an earnings call. He explained how “we’re going to continue to focus on applying these centres of expertise as we build out the knowledge and learning throughout the business”.
Why best practice examples matter
Meij described Australia and New Zealand as “the petri dish of the business”, where best practice has been developed that can then spread across the wider company while adapting to local market conditions.
What Domino’s is doing in media
- Through testing and learning, Domino’s has found success “in places that were surprising to us – like Reddit and X”.
- It has also been testing different creative for “entertainment platforms” like TikTok and Line as well as various Meta and Google products.
- Centres of expertise are also helping cut media costs, as some creative can be shot centrally and used across multiple markets.
- In Germany, its leading European market (excl UK&I), advertising spend is moving from TV to digital channels including social media.
- The brand is pushing to get onto more aggregators, striking a deal with Uber Eats in many markets, for example. “It's worth noting these technology platforms also change their algorithms and change their own advertising,” Meij said. “So we’re often pursuing different ways to advertise and grow in this space.”
