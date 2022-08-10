Customer loyalty schemes NFTs

There will always be FUD – fear, uncertainty and doubt – in the NFT space, says Adrian Ts’o, head of stratgy at DDB Group Hong Kong, but brands have a unique opportunity to use NFTs to create greater value, engagement and loyalty.

Why it matters

Beyond the hype, NFTs provide multiple use cases – from membership to networking, SaaS and much more – that when used strategically can help marketers innovate what customer loyalty means.

Takeaways