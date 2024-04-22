Does ‘no guardrails’ AI threaten brand (and personal) safety? | WARC | The Feed
Does ‘no guardrails’ AI threaten brand (and personal) safety?
Some artificial intelligence players like Open AI and Google are building guardrails into their models, but others argue that approach inevitably includes biases and are instead offering open-source models with little or no such fine-tuning.
Background
- Mistral, Alibaba and Meta are among the bigger companies releasing open-source AI models, along with a plethora of smaller ones.
- While the aim is that such models can reflect any user’s values – “Every demographic and interest group deserves their [AI] model,” says one developer – they could also further widen an already volatile political and economic divide by spreading misinformation, the Wall Street Journal notes.
- Larry Fink, the head of asset management firm BlackRock which has directed investment based on ESG criteria, has seen the firm more than triple spending on his home security in response to him becoming a target for conspiracy theorists and anti-woke activists.
Why it matters
Brand safety has become an issue for advertisers, many of whom would prefer their products and services not to appear on sites touting extreme views, but who also would like to avoid being drawn into the debate on wokeness that comes from actively avoiding such sites. It’s a balancing act which is only going to get more complicated as AI becomes more widespread and the risks greater if unregulated AI gains ground.
That personal safety issues are now being added to brand safety ones, meanwhile, is indicative of the times.
Sourced from Wall Street Journal, Financial Times
