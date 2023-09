Attitudes to advertising TV & Connected TV planning & buying Context & position of advertising

Television content that could be deemed controversial, such as that related to violence or drug use, does not have a significant effect on consumer responses to ads running while a program airs.

Such insights emerged from a study conducted by media giant Warner Bros Discovery and research firm MediaScience, revealed at the Advertising Research Foundation’s (ARF) AUDIENCExSCIENCE conference.