Does community building stand up to marketing science? | WARC | The Feed

Influencers, KOLs Effectiveness studies Strategy

Despite the enormous growth of the creator economy, now valued at $104.2bn, many marketers believe community building goes against important marketing science, even as some suggest it could be implemented into the marketing mix.

Why it matters

Some creators now command audience sizes greater than TV shows, and huge amounts of money are swirling around the space. People are searching and talking about the creator economy more than ever before, but little comparison has been made between working with creators and existing effectiveness literature.