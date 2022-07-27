Home The Feed
Diverse ads increase purchase intent
27 July 2022
Advertising that embraces diversity and representation leads to a greater likelihood of product recommendation and purchase, according to a new survey of consumers in the US and UK.

Why it matters

Diversity and inclusion is an issue of profound ethical importance, and must be treated as such by advertisers. As an additional benefit, good moral practice also seemingly translates into tangible business results.

Findings from the study

Matterkind, the activation intelligence provider owned by holding company IPG, surveyed 3,000 consumers in the US and 1,000 people in the UK. It found:

  • Exactly half of the panel agreed they were more likely to recommend a product or service to friends or family if an ad was diverse and representative.
  • That figure stood at 45% when it came to buying goods and services, the analysis revealed.
  • Another 44% of interviewees reported they “wouldn’t engage with a brand” they felt was not serious about this topic.
  • Thirty-six percent of respondents have previously boycotted a brand due to issues with its stance on diversity and representation.

Brands that are performing well

  • Nike, the sports brand with a history of advertising innovation, was one brand that was spontaneously mentioned by respondents when it came to diverse ads.
  • Zara, the fast-fashion retailer, also featured on this list, and was applauded for featuring people from a diverse range of backgrounds, and with varied body types in its ads.
  • Fenty Beauty, founded by singer Rihanna, was similarly praised for its representation across race, ethnicity and body type, and for championing people with disabilities.

Sourced from Matterkind