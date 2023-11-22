Distinctiveness key to winning as an Indian insurance brand | WARC | The Feed

Brand loyalty Creativity & effectiveness Insurance

India’s life insurance brands lack meaningful brand differentiation and they require a big dose of attitudinal equity and memorability to be noticed and make an impact on consumers’ lives.

Why differentiation matters

Brands that try to be everything for everyone will disappear as the lack of strong perceived differences between insurers leads to consumer indifference. Challenger brands seeking to outshine and out-position legacy brands can do so through a distinctive brand personality and differentiation.

Takeaways