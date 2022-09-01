Home The Feed
Disney plans in-streaming retail feature ahead of potential membership
01 September 2022
Brand extensions TV channels, services, programmes

Disney is considering an Amazon-Prime-style membership scheme that would facilitate cross-selling across its suite of streaming, parks, products and more while yielding a lot of data; it also expects to launch a retail feature in Disney+, its streaming service, later this year.

Why it matters

Membership organisations are distinct from a subscription, which is a way of paying for a product or service, in that a member’s relationship is deeper and more multi-faceted. Amazon’s masterstroke with Prime has been to sell more, more often, and with more accurate information to its members while keeping them hooked with top quality streaming. Disney could be looking to do something similar.

What’s going on

Largely through anonymous reports through sources ‘familiar with discussions’, Disney is considering a membership program – a keen interest of CEO Bob Chapek – but is still at an extremely early stage. However, it’s likely that part of the concept could be tested with an in-streaming retail feature that is expected to come to Disney+ either late this year or early next year.

The company did confirm that the idea “is being explored” in a statement to the Wall Street Journal, which reports that the project is still being referred to as “Disney Prime”.

Ideas include exclusive offers, products, early access to content or experiences.

It has all of the ingredients for an Amazon-style flywheel: strong IP of the sort people form deep if not fanatical relationships with, a physical footprint, a commercial arm, a network of parks, cruises, theatre productions, and even ideas about branded living.

