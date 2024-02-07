Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery to bundle sport assets | WARC | The Feed
Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery to bundle sport assets
Major sports rights holders announce plans to launch a new streaming service this year that will bundle the games shown across the companies’ TV networks - an apparent response to the fragmentation that threatens the mass reach effect that advertisers seek in sport.
Why a bundle of 55% of the sport market matters
It’s almost as if WARC’s Global Advertising Trends report into Sport Media, which tracks the threat of fragmentation, quickened these media giants’ thinking. If only.
What the news, reported first by the Wall Street Journal, confirms is that the threat is real enough to spark competitors into an alliance that resembles a ‘cable’ moment for the streaming age with sport once again the glue that the firms hope will firm up interest in the new service.
Citi Analysts believe a union of the three firms’ rights amounts to over half (55%) of US sport rights. That’s around $16bn worth of rights, according to Bernstein Research.
What you need to know
- Package: The service will be direct-to-consumer and will offer all of the three companies sport content including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour, and international soccer including the World Cup.
- Ownership: Each of the companies will own a third of the new venture.
- Price: The service is yet to bear a name or any concrete information on pricing or advertising. Analysts expect any price for the service to be well below the typical monthly cable television bill.
- Timing: Talks are said to have begun between four and six months ago, depending on different sources. But the news comes as Disney’s ESPN and WBD’s TNT sports renegotiate their rights deals with the NBA - rights whose costs are expected to triple versus the previous deal.
From the horses’ mouth(s)
In a joint statement, the executives of the three companies explain the new venture:
- Bob Iger, CEO, Disney: “The full suite of ESPN channels will be available to consumers alongside the sports programming of other industry leaders as part of a differentiated sports-centric service. ”
- Lachlan Murdoch, Chair and CEO of FOX: “We’re pumped to bring the FOX Sports portfolio to this new and exciting platform.
- David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery: “This new sports service exemplifies our ability as an industry to drive innovation and provide consumers with more choice, enjoyment and value and we’re thrilled to deliver it to sports fans.”
Analysis
Mindful of competition regulators, the executives of the three parties emphasise in their comments to the press that the new offering would increase choice, and targets sport fans that have ‘cut the cord’. Whatever it is, it's a bet on the connected TV future, one in which even big screen events reach consumers via the internet.
But it’s difficult to see how this would not affect the competitive landscape when it comes to negotiating rights deals. While sports rights have spiralled in recent years, hitting traditional broadcaster margins hard at a time when linear TV advertising is in decline, it remains a risk.
However, for reach-hungry advertisers the news is likely cause for optimism, especially as a likely cheaper sport bundle than current cable offerings is likely to attract a broad swath of younger sport fans.
Key quote
“Currently there’s not a great product out there for those outside the pay-TV bundle - that’s what this platform is targeted toward” - person involved in the new business, speaking to the Financial Times.
Sourced from Disney, WSJ, FT, WARC. Image: Disney
