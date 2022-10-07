Digital media planning & buying Talent, skills, HR

Digital media is increasingly becoming the most important area for growth for both brands and agencies, and the current consumer climate means a sufficient technological background and an understanding of the digital ecosystem is imperative.

This was the main argument put forward by Sir Martin Sorrell at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Why it matters

Digital media makes up 60% of total global ad spend – worth over US$450bn – and is forecast to reach 70% by 2025.

Takeaways