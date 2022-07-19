Home The Feed
Digital is key to building brand trust and driving spending among SEA consumers
19 July 2022
Asia (general region) Brand trust

Consumers in the Southeast Asian region tend to spend more each year on brands they trust, with their trust in brands increasing when technology is used to personalise their experience, according to Adobe’s annual Adobe Trust Report 2022: APAC.

Why it matters

Trust between brands and APAC consumers has become harder to forge in the rising digital economy, with trust dependent on brands’ ability to make a positive impact, use data responsibly and deliver digital experiences on customers’ terms.

Key insights

  • 83% of Southeast Asian consumers are concerned with how companies use their data.
  • 55% of SEA consumers say the risks of companies collecting data outweigh the benefits, more than any other location.
  • 60% of consumers in Southeast Asia said they would stop purchasing permanently if a brand breached their trust.
  • SEA consumers equally value digital and in-person experiences (24%) vs. 35% of APAC consumers generally favouring digital experiences.
  • 68% say their trust in brands increases when technology is used to personalise their experiences vs the global average of 56%.
  • 81% of SEA consumers also find that personalised content delivered at the right time increases their trust in brands.

Quote

“The importance of digital experiences to a trust exchange has come into sharper focus and the stakes are high. Done right, many consumers will reward brands with loyalty and spend. When trust is broken, most consumers will walk away permanently” – Simon Tate, Asia Pacific president, Adobe.

Background

The report surveyed more than 5,000 Asia Pacific consumers and 900 senior business leaders, of which 998 consumers and 200 senior business leaders are based in Southeast Asia.