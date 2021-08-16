Digital for growth: The tech evolution for India’s businesses | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
16 August 2021
Digital for growth: The tech evolution for India’s businesses
Digital transformation Property & construction India
One of the companies in India’s Aditya Birla Group – a 100-year-old conglomerate – is Eternia, a B2C player dealing in window and door systems, and its executives share how they use digital in this niche market to grow its customer base.
Why it matters
Tech in India is evolving with the next phase of growth coming from digital, and brands that have traditionally steered clear of digital need to start incorporating digital in their e-commerce strategies.
Takeaways
