Corporate social responsibility Money & finance Digital payments

When digital offerings turn investors’ financial dreams into nightmares, brave brands in the financial services sector are needed to protect people in the absence of regulation, say Faraaz Marghoob, Ruth Lim and Felicia Ong of BBH Singapore.

Why it matters

What events like the recent cryptocrash have revealed is the immense influence that financial services brands have on people and their investments. These brands have a responsibility to safeguard their customers’ financial wellbeing by putting their welfare ahead of short-term gain.