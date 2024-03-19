Digital commerce lessons from the petcare sector | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Digital commerce lessons from the petcare sector
Big petcare brands dominate organic search on Walmart.com, and their performance offers valuable insights for leaders and challengers in other categories with high levels of penetration and concentration.
Why the petcare sector matters
Given that 70% of US households own a pet, this category is a useful proxy for understanding other industries with significant household penetration. With Mars Petcare and Nestlé Petcare, the top two players, accounting for 78% of global sales among the top ten companies, this sector also has important learnings for large and small brands in verticals with a few dominant players.
Market leaders dominate on Walmart.com
- WARC Digital Commerce looked at the organic share of voice (SOV) of several brands on Walmart.com, which is among the biggest e-commerce platforms in the US.
- Mars (Iams, Pedigree) and Nestlé (Friskies, Purina One) had some of the highest organic SOV scores, based on their position in this platform’s natural search listings.
- Strong organic SOV can reduce a brand’s dependence on ads; this traffic also converts at higher rates than paid clicks, reflecting two scale benefits that accrue to big brands.
- Appearing at the top of organic search rankings is also indicative of higher levels of mental availability among shoppers when they come to make a purchase.
What about challenger brands?
- A long-standing body of evidence indicates that smaller brands have a greater likelihood of driving growth if their paid-for share of voice is greater than their market share.
- Looking at Walmart.com, WARC’s analysis showed challenger brand Blue Buffalo has a lower organic score, but is aggressively investing in paid search to close the gap.
- More specifically, the brand has a share of voice three times the category average, amplifying its presence on Walmart’s platform.
- Investing in paid-search SOV will, ideally, boost awareness in the long term, as well as driving traffic and conversion in the short term.
For a detailed discussion of the dynamics of the petcare category, WARC members can read the WARC Digital Commerce Petcare Category report here.
Email this content