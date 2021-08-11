Digital commerce growth decelerates to single-digits | WARC | The Feed

Purchase behaviour E-commerce & mobile retail Global

The growth in digital commerce has stabilised following a year of rapid growth, according to worldwide data from the Salesforce Shopping Index.

Why it matters

This suggests new online shopping habits have lasted, with revenue above pre-pandemic levels and in line with the e-commerce surge in 2020. As a result, future growth is likely to be more modest as normality returns. This will increase the competition for digital retailers as in-store retail also recovers.

Takeaways