Digital commerce growth decelerates to single-digits | WARC | The Feed
11 August 2021
Digital commerce growth decelerates to single-digits
Purchase behaviour E-commerce & mobile retail Global
The growth in digital commerce has stabilised following a year of rapid growth, according to worldwide data from the Salesforce Shopping Index.
Why it matters
This suggests new online shopping habits have lasted, with revenue above pre-pandemic levels and in line with the e-commerce surge in 2020. As a result, future growth is likely to be more modest as normality returns. This will increase the competition for digital retailers as in-store retail also recovers.
Takeaways
