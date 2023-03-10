Digital advertising volumes show strong growth in India | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Digital advertising volumes show strong growth in India
Digital advertising grew 52% year-on-year in 2022, according to new data from TAM AdEx.
Why it matters
The rise of digital ad volumes in India tracks some of the strong growth in online and search adspend as observed by WARC, boosted by a strong Q4.
What’s going on
Reported by LiveMint, the research reveals trends in digital advertising delivery:
- Ad network delivery was the most popular method for serving ads.
- HTML5 ads were the most frequent in volume, ahead of banner and video ads.
- The new entrants to the top 10 companies serving ads are dominated by tech companies, with Amazon, Samsung and Google represented.
- At the category level, smartphones and educational centres saw the largest ad insertion growth with 2.9 and 2.1x growth respectively.
Sourced from Livemint, WARC
