Diageo taps opportunities in India’s whisky market | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Diageo taps opportunities in India’s whisky market
Diageo sees significant opportunities to further grow the whisky market in India, where it is already a major player, including “building new marketing capabilities in cultural integration”, according to the local CEO of the drinks giant.
Why whisky in India matters
The demographics alone present a huge opportunity: within the next decade, some 150 million Indian consumers will enter the legal purchasing age for alcohol. Add in a growing middle class and changing alcohol consumption patterns – the share of socialising occasions is growing – and there is potential to expand repertoires, increase experimentation, and deliver new experiences. So said Hina Nagarajan, managing director and CEO of Diageo India, at a Capital Markets event.
Takeaways
- Whisky is the most valuable category in the total beverage alcohol market in India, accounting for 52% of retail sales value.
- Scotch accounts for just 13% of total whisky value, and penetration is low at 10%; Diageo claims to have recruited 10 million new consumers to Scotch.
- The Scotch market has seen rapid premiumisation, with lower price segments slowly shrinking over 2019-22, while the mid-priced, primary and imported segments are growing in double digits.
- Diageo has introduced a locally produced, luxury-priced artisanal Indian Single Malt: Godawan is aimed at India’s young affluent who show an “affinity for Indian artisanship and mindful luxury”.
- At the same time it has tapped into a growing market for bourbon with Royal Challenge American Pride, which is marketed with American-style culture imagery.
Sourced from Diageo
Email this content