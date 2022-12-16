Home The Feed
Your selections:

Designing businesses and brands in tough times | WARC | The Feed

Designing businesses and brands in tough times
16 December 2022
Designing businesses and brands in tough times
Brand loyalty Marketing in a recession

Brands are heading into a new “audition” space for a post-Covid consumer landscape and they need to respond accordingly.

Why it matters

As rising prices lead to a cost-of-living crisis, consumer choice has become a brand audition but businesses can seize growth opportunities by investing in the trend and winning the battle for consideration, says Dorothy Peng, R/GA’s Asia managing director.

Takeaways

Get a demo Sign in