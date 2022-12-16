Your selections:
Designing businesses and brands in tough times | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
16 December 2022
Designing businesses and brands in tough times
Brand loyalty Marketing in a recession
Brands are heading into a new “audition” space for a post-Covid consumer landscape and they need to respond accordingly.
Why it matters
As rising prices lead to a cost-of-living crisis, consumer choice has become a brand audition but businesses can seize growth opportunities by investing in the trend and winning the battle for consideration, says Dorothy Peng, R/GA’s Asia managing director.
Takeaways
Email this content