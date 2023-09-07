DE&I policies are vital to attract younger talent | WARC | The Feed
DE&I policies are vital to attract younger talent
Three-quarters of Gen Z would choose to work for a company that prioritises diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) efforts over one that does not, according to EY.
The consulting firm’s ‘Belonging Barometer’ study surveyed 5,000 employed adults across the US, UK, Germany, Singapore and India and found that “a belonging disconnect is emerging in the workplace”, with three-quarters of respondents having felt excluded at work.
Why DE&I matters
While agencies, advertisers and media owners frequently express concerns over their ability to recruit effectively, it’s increasingly clear from a range of surveys, of which EY’s is the latest, that DE&I considerations play an important role in where people prefer to work. Employers can address these issues internally, but in some countries they also face a potential backlash externally in a febrile political environment.
Findings
- Over half of respondents (56%) feel that they can’t share, or are reluctant to share, dimensions of their identity while at work for fear it'll hold them back; that rises to 77% for LGBTQ+ respondents.
- 45% of respondents said that flexible working, including autonomy in choosing hours and location, was their top motivator for instilling DE&I within their own teams.
- An overwhelming majority of respondents acknowledge some level of inequity within their workplace; just 6% say they have felt none.
- DE&I policies are important factors in choosing where to work: 63% overall would choose a company that prioritises DE&I over one that does not, and that rises to 68% for millennials and 73% for Gen Z.
Key quote
“Amidst today’s political and economic backdrop, DE&I remains a key workplace expectation across all generations and a competitive advantage, and at the same time, DE&I remains imperative for companies like ours to consistently build into their long-term growth strategy” – Karyn Twaronite, EY Global Vice Chair, Diversity, Equity & Inclusiveness.
Sourced from EY
