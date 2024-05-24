Dealing with the risks of sustainable packaging in the alcohol category | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Dealing with the risks of sustainable packaging in the alcohol category

Dealing with the risks of sustainable packaging in the alcohol category
24 May 2024
Sustainability Alcoholic drinks industry (general) Packaging

As companies incorporate sustainability into their marketing considerations, an academic study by Nanyang Business School examines how sustainable packaging can negatively influence customers’ evaluation on the quality of alcoholic beverages.

Why sustainable packaging matters

An increasing number of manufacturers of alcoholic drinks, such as Carlsberg beer and Johnnie Walker whisky, are introducing an innovative range of paper bottles for packaging. This shift helps companies reduce costs, align with sustainability-minded younger consumers, and reduce their carbon footprint by almost sixfold.

The study
  • The 121 participants recruited were asked to give their feedback on the paper and glass-bottled packaging on a 0-100...

