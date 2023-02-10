De-influencing: is it a real thing? | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
De-influencing: is it a real thing?
“De-influencing” has become a recent trend on TikTok, garnering more than 100 million views in a backlash against the prevalence of influencers hyping various products on the platform.
What is de-influencing?
De-influencing videos are a very recent development that aim to persuade viewers that they don’t need to buy so much of the stuff that is being pushed on the platform by brands and influencers. It’s also relevant to the current cost-of-living crisis.
Why it matters
TikTok’s meteoric rise in usage has been accompanied by an influx of influencers and new shopping opportunities. It’s not so long ago that #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt and the development of “community commerce” was a talking point for brands. But de-influencing suggests that there’s an awareness on the platform of how it is being used to drive unnecessary and unsustainable levels of consumption. As one person asked: “Who needs ten foundations? You only have one face.”
It’s also indicative of how fast things move in this world: the term has already been hijacked by some creators to talk down trending products with the simultaneous aim of promoting cheaper alternatives – what might perhaps be termed re-influencing.
Takeaways
- Fashion and beauty products are particular targets of the de-influencing trend.
- Critics claim that influencers are contributing to the climate emergency by encouraging people to buy more.
- Brands may have to rethink the influencers they work with; microinfluencers addressing niche audiences could become more valuable.
Sourced from Marketing Brew, The Big Issue
Email this content