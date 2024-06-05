De Beers eyes retail drive in light of diamonds’ changing future | WARC | The Feed
De Beers eyes retail drive in light of diamonds’ changing future
De Beers, the brand famous for establishing the idea of diamond engagement rings in its advertising, is adapting in light of a slump in diamond sales and will instead attempt to double down on its retail operations as it looks to defend against further pressures from lab-grown diamonds.
Why De Beers matters
The company, which specialises in mining as well as selling diamonds, has a genuinely fascinating advertising story to tell, with a cultural imprint as deep as engagement rings to show for it. But mining is an expensive and fundamentally unsustainable business. The company believes that around $4.5 billion of cheaper lab grown diamonds diminished mined diamonds to the tune of around $7bn in lost earnings. As exclusivity becomes less important to its positioning, De Beers now seeks to expand its brand.
The story
De Beers CEO Al Cook, in an interview with the Financial Times, says that the company is planning to double the number of the brand’s stores to try and become a well-known luxury retailer rather than a diamond miner first and foremost.
It has an aim of growing its number of stores worldwide from the current 40 to 100 by the end of the decade, with a renewed focus on selling its own polished diamond products in its own stores rather than continuing to prioritise the sale of rough diamonds to jewellers.
By 2028, the company anticipates that 7% of core earnings will come from retail, if it can survive near-term threats to profitability by cutting costs and increasing prices.
New positioning
In a company statement from May, De Beers outlined an advertising strategy shift – called ‘Origins’ – to grow the demand “for natural diamonds through the reinvigoration of category marketing”. It added: “Collaborations with retailers will be key to the new approach, reflecting the pivotal role that they play in the diamond acquisition journey.”
“If I look at the future of diamonds, it is way beyond mining,” Cook told the FT. “I’m really excited by the idea that we can really deploy our full strategy all the way to creating the world’s greatest jewellery maison, which would not be a natural part of a mining company.”
Sourced from the FT, the Atlantic, WARC
