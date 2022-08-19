Home The Feed
De Beers ditches meetings to get creative
19 August 2022
The marketing team at diamond brand De Beers found time to focus on creativity when it adopted a work management platform and halved the number of meetings internally.

Why it matters

Brands can liberate marketers’ time by introducing a disciplined working structure which will reduce unproductive meetings and make more space for creativity and collaboration.

